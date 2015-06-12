Top 10 Best Xbox One & PS4 Racing Wheels

Just like the wealth of arcade sticks out there, there’s a ton of incredible racing wheels ready to be placed next to your Xbox One and PS4. Current-gen racers such as Forza Motorsport 5, Forza Horizon 2, Project CARS and more need to be experienced the right way.

And by the right way, we mean copping a high-end racing wheel and replicating the 1:1 feel of driving on the open road. We’ve found 10 of the best racing wheels available across the Xbox One and PS4. Choose wisely and make the best of your lap to lap gaming experience.

1. ThrustMaster Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel – Xbox One

ThrustMaster is a household name when it comes to producing the finest racing wheels for every type of gaming console. This racing game peripheral is exclusive to users of the Xbox One. The Ferrari 458 Spider Racing Wheel comes outfitted with some legit features. The two red textured rubber grips on both sides allow for maximum comfort while you play. Another standout feature for this wheel is the wheelbase that comes with ThrustMaster’s official Bungee Cord mechanism, which does a great job of offering you more control over your ride.

2. HORI Racing Wheel One for Xbox One

Hori’s known for not only producing the best arcade sticks around, but they also release some of the finest racing wheels you can buy. While it may not offer forced feedback, its other features make up for this missing component. The paddle shifters and rubber grips are fine tuned to giving you the best 1:1 racing experience. The analog foot pedals come with a wide base that gives you enough space and stability. And the rubber grip on the wheel definitely feels efficient. This is one of the finer wired racing wheels out right now for the Xbox One.

3. ThrustMaster TX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458 Italia Edition

Here’s another official Xbox One racing wheel that you’ll want to place in your gaming mancave. Microsoft worked exclusively with ThrustMaster to get this fine racing wheel into your lap or onto your table. The ThrustMaster TX Ferrari 458 Italia Edition has a perfect 7:10 scale replica to the real wheel its inspired by. It comes with metal gas and brake pedals, gear sequential paddle shifters and a Force Feedback base that makes this wheel super responsive and smooth. PC gamers should also take a look at this wheel since it works for Windows computer devices.

4. Mad Catz Pro Racing Force Feedback Wheel and Pedals for Xbox One – Xbox One

Mad Catz’s racing wheel for the Xbox One comes in the form of this sweet model. This racing wheel allows for extra comfortability thanks to its inclusions of lap rests, plus its mounting hardware makes it easier to secure it to a stable platform. The current-gen force feedback on this wheel comes with dual motors and helical gears, plus its 2-way switch allows your wheel to go in 270 or 900-degrees of rotation. This wheel goes pretty well with any of Playseat’s racing gaming seats, by the way.

5. ThrustMaster VG TM Leather 28 GT Wheel Add-On – Windows, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3

ThrustMaster not only makes racing wheels, they also develop racing wheel add-on’s that can be swapped in for other Thrust Master models. The VG TM Leather 28 GT feels great thanks to its hand-stitched leather exterior. It’s total weight comes in at only 2-pounds, which makes this wheel one of the best if you’re concerned with proper Force Feedback. The overall structure of this racing wheel has been fine-tuned to current automotive standards, so it feels as realistic as possible. This racing wheel add-on is compatible with the following ThrustMaster models – the T300 RS, T300 Ferrari GTE, T500 RS, Ferrari F1 Wheel Integral T500 and TX Racing Wheel Ferrari 458 Italia Edition.

6. ThrustMaster T80 RS PS4/PS3 Officially Licensed Racing Wheel

This model stands as the 1st official licensed racing wheel for the PS4. The official embedded firmware programmed within this racing wheel makes it easily recognizable for both the PS3 and PS4. The rubber coating casing on this wheel feels amazing and it also arrives with two-on-wheel shift paddles that are extra responsive. The pedal seat comes in at a great width, the wheel base offers linear resistance with its “Bungee Cord” feature and the Central Clamping system makes the wheel form fitted for all desk/table types.

7. ThrustMaster VG T300RS Officially Licensed PS4/PS3 Force Feedback Racing Wheel

The VG T300RS racing wheel model is compatible with not only the PS4, but it also works with the PS3. It’s most noteworthy features include the following – a Force Feedback wheel base with an industrial-class brushless motor, an adjustable wheel that’s capable of rotating from 270 to 1080-degrees and fully adjustable metal pedals. The brake pedal also allows for proper resistance. This model is compatible with a huge variety of other ThrustMaster racing wheels – the Ferrari F1 Add-on, Ferrari GTE Add-on and T500 RS GT Wheel. When it comes to compatible pedal sets, this model works with the T3PA and T500 RS. And when looking for compatible gearboxes, you can hook up the TH8A and TH8RS to this model.

8. HORI Racing Wheel 4 for PlayStation 3 and 4

This Hori developed and manufactured racing wheel is grade-A material for the PS4. This officially licensed Sony Computer Entertainment America model works right out of the box for the PS3 and PS4. This wheel mimics the controls of the PS4 controller, so you can a have a bit of ridiculous fun and use it with non-racing games. For gearhead gamers, the vibration feedback, rubber wheel grips, super stable foot pedals and programmable buttons should ultimately do the trick. One of the best features for this PlayStation racing wheel is its special Steering Mode, which offers a top of the line feel for any racer you play.

9. ThrustMaster Ferrari F1 Wheel Add-On for PS3/PS4/PC/Xbox One

So you’re more into the look and aesthetic of a racing wheel, huh? Of course you want a racing wheel that feels great and is responsive to everything you do, but you’ll also want one that looks amazing in your hands. ThrustMaster has created a racing wheel add-on that’s a complete replica of the Formula 1 Ferrari 2011 racing wheel. The rubber grips placed on this wheel make it feel as form fitting as possible in your hands, plus the heavier feel to it makes it super stable. This racing wheel Ferrari replica works with the Thrustmaster T300RS and TX Wheel.

10. ThrustMaster VG TH8A Add-On Gearbox Shifter for PC, PS3, PS4 and Xbox One

Our final pick on this list is geared (pun intended) specifically to racing gamers who want to pick up a stick shift add-on. The ThrustMaster VG TH8A feels and looks as realistic as the real automobile gear shifters floating out there. Its metal makeup can be seen on the gear stick itself, plus it’s outfitted to the shifter’s internal mechanism and clamping system. One of its most memorable specialties is its “H.E.A.R.T. (Hall Effect AccuRate Technology).” This feature keeps this stick’s motions precise at all times. This gear shifter works flawlessly with the following racing wheels – the T500RS, Ferrari F1 Wheel Integral T500, T300RS and TX Racing Wheel.

