WATCH: Microsoft Xbox Daily Gamescom 2015 Live Streams

Did you happen to tune in and watch Microsoft’s Xbox One press briefing? They started off Gamescom 2015 by displaying their greatest slate of upcoming games, peripherals and more. For the next two days, all the material that was debuted on stage will be given extensive demo time. There’s so much more to see from Quantum Break, Scalebound, Crackdown etc. We have both live streams for Microsoft’s Xbox Daily presentations right here. Day 1 of Microsoft’s Daily Gamescom 2015 livestream kicks off on August 5 (Wednesday) at the following times: 9AM PT / 12PM ET.

