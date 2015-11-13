‘Just Cause 3’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

One of the more underrated open world titles released on last-gen was Just Cause 2. A dedicated set of fans took advantage of the game’s wild and innovative destructive means, which attracted more players to it.

With Just Cause 3, it looks like it may finally reach the mainstream level of success it deserves. This latest sequel will make its way to the Xbox One, PS4 and PC with the return of Rico Rodriguez and his penchant for zany destruction. With an even larger island location to explore and free from its tyrannical rule, Just Cause 3 looks to be a true evolution (revolution?) in Avalanche Studios’ franchise.

Enjoy the wondrous destruction and bright locales present within the next open-world epic, Just Cause 3.

1. The Main Character Returns to Free His Homeland From a New Ruthless Ruler

Rico Rodriguez makes his grand return for another adventure featuring a totalitarian government regime, tense encounters with an island’s rebels/military soldiers and an expansive location to free region by region. This game’s events takes place several years after the conclusion of Just Cause 2, which saw Rico free the people of Panau from under the rule of Pandak “Baby” Panay.

This time, Rico leaves his former employer (The Agency) and heads back to his homeland of Medici. Everything on his home island happens to be under the control of a new brutal dictator named General DiRavello. Ravello not only uses his immense political might to rule Medici, but he also sets out to dominate the rest of the world with his power. You take control of Rico once more as you look to free his homeland’s populace and stop DiRavello’s evil intentions.

2. The New Island You’ll Attempt to Free is Split Into Three Regions

Medici measures out to 400 square-miles (1000 square kilometers), which is similar in size to the main location of Just Cause 2. Medici is split up into three different regions – Insula Fonte, Insula Dracon and Insula Striate. The game’s official website offers up a description of each location and what’s included within:

– The Insula Fonte region is a medley of poor and rich towns demonstrating the diversity of people and the style of life in a land crumbling under the ruthless rule of General Di Ravello. Endless vibrant flower fields are a common sight as this region is known for its agricultural focus. But even in this rather rural area, Medicians know all too well that, “You can’t drive two minutes without seeing a soldier.” – Besides its clear military and oil rig focus, the Insula Dracon region has more than meets the eye. Despite General Di Ravello’s efforts to eradicate all historical sites, you can come across some stunning classical ruins reminding the people of Medici of what used to be. This is also the place of many rebel bases hiding in old ships and forgotten corners of the region. If you want to get a taste for the local life, you can visit one of the many fishing towns that are sprinkled along the picturesque coastlines or go to the famous Church of Arco Sperantia that has drawn pilgrims from across the island. – The Insula Striate region is the largest but also the most dangerous one. As the home of not only Di Ravello’s luxurious mansion but also of many mines rich in Bavarium, the miraculous ore that is key to the General’s plans for world domination, this region is heavily guarded. With 24/7 surveillance, no one is able to get in and out unnoticed. The region is dominated by the highest mountain in the whole of Medici. Not many people make it to its peak but those who do find the experience more than rewarding.

3. Rico Has a New Wingsuit to Accompany Him During His Travels

The Just Cause series is regarded highly for its unique approach to open world action. Rico has an arsenal of tools and weapons that allow him to topple evil governments in the most creative ways possible. Once again, Rico brings along his trusty grappling hook and parachute. Both of these items have received numerous improvements that better their uses in this latest sequel. Rico can use his grappling hook to tether enemies, objects and whatever else you can think of together. And one of the best new mechanics being implemented is Rico’s unlimited stock of C4 explosives.

One of the newest items Rico utilizes is a proper wingsuit, which will allow him to glide across the island much faster. Players can switch between Rico’s wingsuit and parachute at will. As you move throughout Medici and free the regions ruled by DiRavello’s soldiers, you’ll gain new rebel allies and new fast travel locations once you liberate them. Rico has access to a variety of customizable weapons and vehicles, which he can use next to his tools in order to take advantage of the game’s outlandish physics.

4. The Game Will Feature Asynchronous Multiplayer Instead of Traditional Competitive/Co-Op Modes

Some clever PC modders figured out a way to add a legit multiplayer component to Just Cause 2. Avalanche Studios and the game’s community certainly enjoyed this feature, but nothing similar will make an appearance in Just Cause 3. This release will instead focus on asynchronous multiplayer features at launch, which focuses on single-player challenges that will compare your score amongst other players.

Just Cause 3’s director Roland Lesterlin spoke about the game’s exclusion of traditional multiplayer with GameSpot. It turns out his fellow developers at Avalanche Studios tried to find a way to include that mechanic within the game at one point:

We did talk about it a lot. The modding community even created a multiplayer mod for Just Cause 2 that was super fun, really cool. The same way that Just Cause 2 was known as a beautiful sandbox in a giant open world, and it surprised many people that consoles could even do that, we wanted to have that same experience…with updated physics and player mechanics, and concentrate first and foremost in the main player.

Buy Just Cause 3 here.

Buy the Just Cause 3 Standard Edition Guide here.

5. A Collector’s Edition Can Be Obtained; The Season Pass Has Been Dubbed The “Land, Sea, Air Expansion Pass”

Next to the Standard Edition of Just Cause 3 is an extra special Collector’s Edition. This feature rich package comes with the following bonuses once pre-ordered:

– the Day 1 Edition of Just Cause 3, which comes with three weaponized vehicles as DLC (the Mugello Delphino GLF, Urga Pocomaxa X4 and Kerner Serpente R12)

– an Xbox One backward compatibility token for Just Cause 2

– a physical 15″ Grapple Hook Replica

– a 32-Page Artwork book

– a 24″x24″ Poster Map of Medici, the main island location of the game

Buy the Collector’s Edition of Just Cause 3 here.

For those looking to obtain any future DLC missions, weapons and vehicles for Just Cause 3, the game’s Season Pass will provide all that and more. Available across the Xbox One, PS4 and PC platforms, the “Land, Sea, Air Expansion Pass” features three separate DLC packs dedicated to the elements stated in its title. Recipients of this Season Pass will get to play these pieces of additional content a week before everyone else, plus they’ll acquire the exclusive Flame Wingsuit and special parachute skins.

Buy the Season Pass for Just Cause 3 here.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.