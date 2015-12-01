‘StormBorn: War of Legends’: Top 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top 10 tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for StormBorn: War of Legends.

1. Garrison Upgrade

• Level up your Garrison to increase your Army size! Higher level Garrison allows you to bring more heroes to battle. And Garrison level 3 lets you bring the 5 Leaders with Ultimate Abilities!

2. Abilities

• Abilities are the key to combat! Unleash them wisely to turn the tide of battle! And if you use them close together you can do Combos!

3. Train Heroes

• Train your Heroes in the House of Iron, House of Ravens, and House of Scrolls! Leveling up is one of the best ways to increase power!

4. Make Beasts Stronger

• Make your Beasts stronger by Researching them in the Laboratory! Then bring them to Battle to dominate!

5. Hero Traits

• Remember to upgrade your heroes’ traits with Coins! Super important way to increase stats!