‘Pokemon Go’ Egg Rarity Chart: Which Pokemon Hatch Most Frequently?

A few weeks after the launch of the second generation of Pokemon in Pokemon Go, we’re now getting a better sense of which species hatch most frequently from eggs.

The Silph Road recently determined that there are rarity ‘tiers’ within each type of egg, meaning that among all the Pokemon that can hatch from a five kilometer egg, for instance, there are some that hatch more frequently than others.

With two kilometer eggs, there are a variety of Pokemon that can hatch, from Ekans to Misdreavus. However, while it is very common to hatch Ekans from two kilometer eggs, it is very rare to hatch a Misdreavus.

For five kilometer eggs, Pokemon like Ponyta and Psyduck are pretty common, whereas Porygon and Sneasel are quite rare.

Finally, for 10 kilometer eggs, only Dratini and Pineco are considered to be common, whereas Aerodactyl, Lapras, Snorlax, Miltank, and Skarmory are all ultra rare.

Via The Silph Road, here is a breakdown of which Pokemon hatch from which eggs, as well as which ones are common and which are rare.

2KM

Common: Ekans, Geodude, Goldeen, Krabby, Nidoran (Male), Nidoran (Female)

Uncommon: Abra, Aipom, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Cleffa, Diglett, Exeggcute, Gastly, Igglybuff, Machop, Oddish, Pichu, Slowpoke, Slugma, Squirtle, Togepi

Rare: Remoraid

Ultra Rare: Misdreavus

5KM

Common: Paras, Poliwag, Ponyta, Psyduck, Sandshrew, Staryu, Tentacool, Natu, Phanpy, Wooper

Uncommon: Cubone, Drowzee, Eevee, Elekid, Growlithe, Magby, Magnemite, Rhyhorn, Scyther, Shellder, Smoochum, Stantler, Voltorb, Vulpix

Rare: Onix, Pinsir, Seel, Tangela

Ultra Rare: Dunsparce, Grimer, Girafarig, Kabuto, Koffing, Lickitung, Omanyte, Porygon, Qwilfish, Shuckle, Sneasel, Wobbuffet, Yanma

10KM

Common: Dratini, Pineco

Uncommon: Gligar, Larvitar, Mantine

Rare: Chansey, Mareep, Sudowoodo

Ultra Rare: Aerodactyl, Lapras, Snorlax, Miltank, Skarmory

And via Reddit user Topottsel, here is the egg rarity data in chart form: