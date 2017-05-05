Battle Bay Guide: 10 Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Sinking one’s battleship is always a fun time.

Rovio Entertainment Oyj is quite knowledgeable of that fact, which is why they’ve decided to offer up a similar experience. Their ship battling venture is Battle Bay, a real-time multiplayer battle arena mobile game. Your mission? Select a ship, equip it with the most powerful weaponry you can find, and head out onto the seas for some deathmatch action. Battle Bay has a lot of systems at play – different ship builds, weapons, armor, items, abilities, guilds, quests etc. This guide has been assembled in order to make you a master of the Battle Bay arena.

Here are the top 10 Battle Bay tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know.

1. Trust in the Waves

• The waves in Battle Bay are your friend. When you see a big wave is approaching and have your sights on an enemy, shoot and quickly use the wave as cover to make your getaway. Waves are also useful to inch up to your enemies for a better and clearer shot without being in the line of fire.

2. Use That Auto-Aim

• The game’s auto-aim is very helpful and effective, but for further distance shots, you’ll want to manually aim your crosshairs to compensate for the enemy’s movement. It takes practice, but timing is everything.

3. The Weapon Cooldown Trick & Get Familiar With Your Ship Types

• Firing your weapon will start a cooldown for all your weapons, but not necessarily for every weapon that is already on a cooldown. If timed just right, you can shoot two different weapons back to back if you fire just before another weapon completes its cooldown.

• There are five different ship types – the Shooter, Speeder, Enforcer, Defender, and Fixer. The shooter is the first boat you’ll take control of – it’s more of a balanced ship. You can change up it’s combat focus and stats depending on the type of items and upgrades you attach to it. The Speeder is a swift moving ship that’s great for enemy scouting. The Enforcer is a powerful ship that has a high damage output. The Defender sticks to the tank battle arena type, which means it’s able to take a ton of damage before going down. And finally, the Fixer can keep itself and friendly ships alive longer through a variety of healing abilities.

4. Collect Those Free Crates

• If you had to set just one notification on, it should definitely be the “Free Crate Available” notification. Everyone likes free, and you would want to maximize the number of times you receive free crates in a day. After you get the items included within a Free crate, you’ll be able to open another one seven hours later.

5. Customize Your Heads Up Display

• This may all come down to preference, but some things in the game’s HUD do not need to take as much real estate as they do in its default settings. Thankfully, you can drag, drop, and resize all the on-screen controls through the options.

6. Utilize Dead Enemies as Cover & Pay Attention to Your Crew

• Fallen enemies or comrades can be used as meat shields of sorts for additional cover and protection. This is especially useful while taking cover and firing weapons that have an arch.

• So the experience you gain comes from your crew training. As you increase your Captain level, your crew size will increase. Once you reach Captain level 14, you’ll gain access to all 10 crew members. Every member of your crew has access to a long list of abilities. It’s best to unlock and activate the type of crew abilities that boosts your HP and provides you with extra damage for certain weapon types. Training a crew member activates a countdown meter that can be sped up by using Pearls. There’s no need to waste your premium currency. Just log out of the game and wait for the much longer wait periods to complete for your crew training efforts.

7. Pay Attention to Those Achievements

• Be sure to check the “Achievements” list as it is a one stop shop to check out the tasks and to collect your rewards. Some are very easy, including linking your Facebook account or joining a guild.

8. Check the Quests Tab, Too

• Also check the Quests tab to find timed challenges that offer up rewards. You can set notifications up for this, too. These Quests tend to pop up at several intervals during the day. Note that you can only take on three of them at once. If you get through a certain number of quests in a week’s span, you’ll get awarded with a few bonus reward crates.

9. UPGRADES!

• Upgrading your items is the key to edging ahead of the pack. Sugar is the type of currency you’ll need in order to make those upgrades happen. Make sure to increase your damage output or increase your speed to optimize your ship’s capabilities. When it comes to new parts, you can acquire them by hopping into the in-game shop and getting crates full of ’em. There’s the Free, Star, Premium, and Epic crate type. The Star crate can be obtained by putting the stars you earn during battles towards their purchase. Premium and Epic crates cost two Pearls apiece. If you just want to purchase some new parts and abilities, you can spend Gold on them by searching around the Market. When your inventory gets a little too crowded, it’s best to scrap the ones you don’t want in order to get even better parts.

10. The Daily Battle Bonus

• Lastly, the Daily Battle Bonus offers up rewards for simply playing matches every day, and can be collected up to three times a day, win or lose. You can check out the calendar on the main menu and get a good idea of what gifts are coming up next for your daily login efforts.