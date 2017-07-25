Best Roblox FPS Games You Should Play

It’s amazing to see what great Roblox games creators can create given enough free time and skill. Some can create scarily authentic recreations of popular games or even just a fun zombie shooter.

FPS games are one of the most popular genres on Roblox right now. While there are plenty of good ones, there’s also a lot of stinkers. Here are some great FPS games you can play right now for free.

Phantom Forces

Phantom Forces is very impressive for a clone of Call of Duty, so much so that it won 2016 Bloxy Awards for Best Team Based Multiplayer Game, Game You’ve Spent the Most Hours Playing, and Most Visits – PC. Its maps are intricately designed with plenty of opportunities to sneak around and flank opponents. Death comes swiftly, so it pays to be prepared and aware of your surroundings. Custom animations have you slash opponents with your knife, crouch, go prone, and even dive for cover for more tactical options. Add to that a drip feed of new weapons and you have a surprisingly engaging shooter. Be aware that there are some framerate dips here and there.

Mad Paintball 2

Mad Paintball 2 is brilliant. The game takes the classes, game modes, and sound effects of Team Fortress 2 and merges them with the regenerating health of COD to create its own tactical take on the genre. The game is also visually polished with custom animations for each gun and visual flair for the HUD. I would have loved the ability to jump and sprint as well as different stats for each gun you can unlock. Overall it’s a great accomplishment with fun, team-based combat and beautifully designed maps.

Nerf FPS 2017

Nerf FPS 2017 provides a twist on the FPS genre by equipping you with Nerf dart guns – very lovingly crafted and detailed models of Nerf guns, I might add. The darts are affected by gravity, forcing you to get closer to your opponent in order to be accurate. There’s also a zombie horde mode if you’re interested. The problem with this game is that there’s a bit too much sway when moving around and the game often spawns you right next to enemies on the map. Other than that, it’s worth checking out if you’re a Nerf enthusiast as well as a Roblox one.

Zombie Rush

Zombie Rush is one of the better horde mode shooters with zombies on Roblox. It’s quite a rush to fend off a group of 20 or 30 zombies all chasing you or save a teammate from being mauled. The maps are also nicely designed to accommodate the zombie shooting gameplay. You can also go into third person mode for more spacial awareness as you shoot zombies. It’s a good time, if you find running for your life from zombies a good time.

Armored Patrol

Armored Patrol has players driving tanks or jeeps with artillery as they try to secure capture points on the map. It’s a really well-crafted game in which you have to take into account the heaviness of your vehicle as you move across the map raining down rockets at enemies. Every shot has bits of armor come off of your vehicle, making you more and more vulnerable. And when you’re on foot, you’re at your most vulnerable but you still have grenades and a rifle by your side to get the job done.

Counter Blox Roblox Offensive

Counter Blox Roblox Offensive is a faithful recreation of Counter-Strike, preserving the tight corridor shooting, gun purchasing system, and blink-and-you’re-dead difficulty that made the game the classic it’s known for. It’s awe-inspiring to think that people made such an authentic adaptation on free game building software in their spare time.

Were there any great Roblox FPS games that I missed? Let me know in the comment section below and I may add it to the list.