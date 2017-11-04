Xbox Live Down For Call of Duty: WWII

Update: It looks like all the problems have subsided.

Call of Duty: WWII released today and to many fans’ delight it represents a return to the traditional boots on the ground action. There has been a lot of buzz around this year’s iteration of Call of Duty as it returns to its roots. This doesn’t mean the launch has went off without any hitches as it appears players on Xbox One are struggling with logging into Call of Duty: WWII.

In what is likely one of most anticipated Call of Duty titles in years, it can be pretty disappointing to see issues happening on launch day but that’s where we are right now. If you’re looking to wind down after a long day with the new title it looks like you’re going to be having some serious issues if you’re an Xbox One owner.

https://twitter.com/ATVIAssist/status/926641737245720576

Activision and Xbox Live are both aware of the issue and are working to resolve the issue. If you head to the Xbox Live status website, you’ll find the following message:

Hello Xbox members, we’re currently experiencing an issue. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check back for updates.

With a launch this big, errors are to be anticipated and similar issues occurred with the launch of Destiny 2 and Madden NFL 18. An overload of players on the servers can cause issues and is often a common cause of problems with new releases. Everything else should be running normally on Xbox Live so it appears Call of Duty is the only thing being affected as of now.

Activision has been tweeting throughout the day about players having trouble connecting to the game but it seems like the most serious issues have been plaguing the Xbox players so far. This represents a change of pace from the Destiny 2 launch where most gamers were reporting issues on the PS4 side of things. This doesn’t mean PS4 players don’t have any problems but the issue definitely isn’t as widespread as it is on Xbox One.

Another way to check the current state of the Call of Duty: WWII servers is coming to this page. This link will also allow you to check the server status of other Call of Duty games. As you can see both PS4 and PC are up and running but Xbox One is currently experiencing an outage. We recommend coming back to this page periodically throughout the night to check the state of the servers. Of course you can always decide to just log on and see if you can get into any matches.

We’ll do our best to keep you updated on how long this outage will go on for and when everything will be back up and running. We’re just as excited as you are to get back into the action of the first Call of Duty title set during World War 2 since Call of Duty: World at War.

For more Call of Duty: WWII content stay with us right here at Heavy. Also make sure to check out the rest of our gaming coverage.