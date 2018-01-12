Jimmy Kimmel Hosted HQ & Didn’t Seem Happy About It

Over 500,000 HQ players were treated to a surprise Thursday night, as Jimmy Kimmel stepped in as guest host. It’s a pretty big get for the trivia app, which reached over one million players last week. The app recently debuted on Android, further increasing it’s player pool.

Kimmel stepped in for regular host Scott Rogowski, who has been absent all week. HQ keeps a small roster of guest hosts, including Sharon Carpenter and Sarah Pribis.

Just lost at HQ Trivia because I was too stunned that Jimmy Kimmel was hosting. pic.twitter.com/mrmbyVhQ4g — marah (@marah_lynn) January 12, 2018

The thing is, Kimmel wasn’t your usual HQ host. He wasted very little time getting into the game, asking the first question just seconds into his appearance. Even users on Twitter noticed that Kimmel kept the pace brisk.

When announcing the prize for the night, Kimmel said what we were all thinking. He said that even though the contestants were playing for $2,000, it would only be “like four dollars” after all the winners split the prize.

Jimmy Kimmel should always host HQ. And if not, every host should emulate his approach. — Richard Meyer (@RichardMeyerDC) January 12, 2018

There was very little if any humor between questions. It was perfect. Kimmel had the whole thing wrapped up in minutes, and wasn’t too far off on his prediction. Those that correctly answered all 12 questions added a cool $6.39 to their account.

I played and I lost because the question came so fast. The struggle is real.

Fortunately for the HQ team, there were no technical difficulties with their big-name host. HQ has been prone to errors as their popularity has exploded, but tongight was smooth sailing.

HQ airs a live trivia show every weekday at 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Eastern. The games on the weekend are at 9 p.m. only, and are typically for a bigger prize. The prizes have grown steadily since launch, with the current daily prize at $2,000. Users can withdraw winnings to their PayPal as soon as their account winnings surpass $20.