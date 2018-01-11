All Wii U Ports Available/Coming to the Nintendo Switch

While the Wii U ultimately turned out to be a failure of a console, it did actually have several solid titles that were missed out on if you skipped the console.

With the success of the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo has decided to port over several of their titles that were previously available exclusively on the Wii U. A handful of games are already out but there are several more on the way.

Despite having several good titles on the Wii U, it just didn’t sell well for whatever reason so Nintendo is giving these games another shot at life on the Nintendo Switch. With this list we will take a look at all the Wii U games that have already come to or are coming to the Switch.

Games Already Ported:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Pokken Tournament DX

Lego City Undercover

Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition

Lego City Undercover ended up being ported to other consoles and not just the Switch but Mario Kart 8 and Pokken Tournament both received “deluxe” ports to the Nintendo Switch that added additional content.

Mario Kart 8 received the battle mode with the balloons that was a fan favorite from older Mario Kart titles while Pokken Tournament received the characters found in the arcade version but missing in the Wii U version. Rayman Legends started off as a Wii U exclusive, received ports to all the other consoles, but ended up receiving the definitive edition on the Nintendo Switch.

Other games have been ported, like Resident Evil Revelations, but we decided to exclude those since they didn’t begin as exclusives.

Four games may already seem like a lot of ports considering the Switch is not even a year old yet but more games are on the way.

Games Being Ported:

Bayonetta 2

Hyrule Warriors

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

This is the list as it stands right now but it’s possible we’ll be seeing more games coming in the future. There has been a lot of chatter about a port of Super Smash Bros and it seems unlikely Nintendo will miss out on releasing a Smash Bros title on their new flagship console. It seems more likely that a brand new Smash Bros game will be coming to the console instead of a port but that remains to be seen.

Some of the exclusives that remain on the Wii U are Super Mario Maker, Super Mario 3D World and Yoshi’s Woolly World. Mario Maker and Yoshi have already received ports to the 3DS so it doesn’t remain completely out of the realm of opportunities for Switch ports to come. Pikmin 3 seems like another game that will remain exclusive to the console since a sequel will make more sense.

Super Mario 3D World seems like it will remain a Wii U exclusive since the Switch already has the flagship Super Mario Odyssey to push with its new console. It’s possible Xenoblade Chronicles X could come in the future despite the next installment already being out on the Switch.

For more gaming news, reviews and features make sure to visit Heavy’s gaming section.