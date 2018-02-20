Moniker Debuts New Esports Apparel Line

Moniker, a popular esports apparel designer, is debuting a brand new line designed with the idea of being high quality as well as representing regular streetwear.

The new line is called H4X.gg, pronounced as simply hacks, was developed by gamers and esports industry experts at BITKRAFT Esports Ventures who have more than 35 years of experience in the industry. Additionally, H4X is now the exclusive apparel provide of esports tournament organizers ESL and DreamHack.

“Esports fans and players are warriors and athletes and deserve highly technical and practical gear coupled with the spirit and fashion of the lifestyle,” said Jon Gurman, CEO, Moniker in a press release. “H4X.gg is inspired by the passion of competitive gamers, and reflects the mindset and aesthetic of esports champions.”

H4X.gg partnered with ESL, the world’s largest esports company, and with DreamHack to become the official apparel supplier of several ESL One, Intel® Extreme Masters, DreamHack Open, DreamHack Masters and DreamLeague 2018.

“We are very happy to partner with the first dedicated esports apparel brand designed specifically for fans and players,” said Bernhard Mogk, SVP Global Sales & Business Development at ESL in a press release. “We’re incredibly excited to debut the line of performance gear at ESL One Katowice this month and roll out the entire line at future ESL events throughout 2018.”

If you’re interested you can learn more about the apparel line on the official website where you can read about and purchase the gear once it becomes available to the public. Outside of the website, potential buyers will then have the option to purchase through select ESL One, Intel Extreme Masters and DreamHack circuits through 2018.

Quick glances at some of products show how casual they can really be. It would be easy to mistake any of these clothes for everyday clothes which sounds like what the H4X.gg line is going for. While looking casual, the clothes will also be breathable and comfortable for those long gaming sessions.

While most of the products are designed to be breathable, they actually go the extra step for making sure you at your most comfortable while gaming. The joggers feature elasticized waistbands and ankles along with pockets and waterproof zippers. Ventilation holes can also be found at the inner thigh.

Here are some additional pictures showcasing the new esports apparel line. The gear will make its debut at the upcoming ESL One Katowice Dota 2 Major in Poland.

For more gaming news, tips, guides and features stay with us here at Heavy.