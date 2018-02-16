Onmyoji: Top Tips & Cheats You Need to Know

Here are the top eight tips/tricks/cheats you need to know for Onmyoji.

1. Customize Your Shikigami

• To best equip your team for battle, familiarize yourself with the skills of your Shikigami and customize your team accordingly. You can find new Shikigami at in-game events or by summoning them. To collect Shikigami shards, try out the Demon Parade, Demon Seal, or complete Wanted Quests. You’re usually allowed to bring three Shikigami into battle, but sometimes you’ll get the chance to bring in more than three on special missions.

• Once you unlock rarer Shikigami and get accustomed to your favorites, sacrifice your weaker heroes towards them in order to upgrade their stats much faster. Souls are the main source needed to power up your Shikigami, by the way. Always try to equip them with Souls that offer synergy bonuses, which means you’ll need to equip more than one soul that can activate that ability boost. Focus on attaching attack boosting souls to attackers and making sure support heroes get souls that improve their HP, defense, skill power, and spell stats. Shikigami that can utilize spells that target multiple enemies should always be on your team.

2. ABQ: Always be Questing

• In Onmyoji, quests are a great way to boost abilities, unlock new skills, and win coins plus other free items. Check out the Quest tab to keep track of your progress and rewards. You should also try to complete the three quests that are tied to a single hero. While high in difficulty, successfully completing them grants you even more amazing rewards.

3. Share and Ye Shall Receive

• Be sure to share your summoned Shikigami via snapshots through the in-game share button. Doing so means you’ll receive a free Mystery Amulet once a week. They can also be obtained by completing special events and purchasing mall packs. Obtaining new Shikigami can be done through this method and by obtaining Jade, Broken Amulets, AR Amulets, and Shards.

4. Strength in Numbers

• Align yourself with a guild in order to complete special tasks, add friends, and communicate with other players in-game. Two heads are better than one in Onmyojii – and a guild can be the great multiplier. Completing missions with your guild helps you earn shards, which you can also receive from your fellow guild members. You should make it a habit of gifting shards to them on the regular, too.

• Also, be sure you set up a Realm once you’re aligned with a Guild. Raiding other Realms is the game’s version of a PvP mode and it nets you all types of goodies. Realms are where you’ll be able to use your Kekkai Cards, which can be obtained by completing raids and special events, going exploring, getting through daily missions, and winning Cleansing battles against Dharma Dolls. Kekkai Cards are capable of upgrading your Shikigami’s abilities. There’s three different types – Moon Kekkai Cards that provide EXP points, Enhanced Kekkai Cards that give out bonus rewards, and Gourmet Kekkai Cards that bless you with extra shards.

5. Get Social and Bring a Buddy to the Demon Paradise

• Use location based services to socialize in-game with other players near you and chat with players using the using the subtitle system – a chatroom style experience where users can play through and react to the game together. Speaking of being together, be sure to bring a friend with you for some Demon Realm bean throwing. You’ll need Demon Parade tickets to participate in that minigame. Choosing any of the Shikigami presented to you at the start of that minigame increases you chances of hitting them when they appear on screen. Hitting them nets you more shards, plus knocking down birds gifts you with extra beans and the ability to make it easier to hit Shikigami.

6. Don’t Get Cross – Get Cross-Platform!

• With Onmyoji now globally launched on mobile devices and Facebook Gameroom, you can easily switch back and forth between platforms using your same character. Use your PC, mouse and keyboard at home, take the game on the go using your iOS or Android device and play how you like, wherever you are.

7. Summon Your Inner Explorer

• Use the game’s Explore feature to uncover different story elements that give you more context as you progress through the game. Completing the entirety of that mode unlocks the rest of the Onmyoji besides Abe no Seimei, who are Kagura, Hiromasa, and Yao Bikuni. Either of these characters can be chosen to be the leader of your team and lend their strengths to your Shikigami lineup.

8. Elemental Evolution

• Enter the Evolution Zone and progress through encounters with the elements (Fire, Wind, Water, and Lightning) to upgrade your Shikigami and boost your team’s power.

Check out more gaming coverage from Heavy.