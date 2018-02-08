Overwatch Year of the Dog: Here Are All the New Skins and Patch Notes

The first Overwatch event of 2018 has officially arrived and it’s bringing a plethora of cosmetics, general changes, and the return of Capture the Flag. While there aren’t a ton of new skins – largely because Blizzard dropped a ton of skins a few weeks back – the ones we have are quite awesome. Just like every previous event, the Year of the Dog skins will go for the inflated cost of 3,000 coins each.

Users can also purchase all of the older skins from last years event for a reduced rate. Legendary skins will cost 1,000 gold coins, with any item in the Epic rarity going for 750 coins. This is a great way to collect the outfits that you are missing and thin out the options for the loot boxes to give you. If you do plan on purchasing loot boxes during this event, we recommend waiting until the last day to ensure you don’t get a duplicate.

Here are all of the new skins for Overwatch’s Year of the Dog event:

Zueque – Mercy

Baihu – Genji

Magistrate – McCree

Qinglong – Pharah

Xuanwu – Zarya

Black Lily Widowmaker

There are also some fairly hefty patch notes that leaked earlier today. While many of them are simply bugs or UI fixes, characters like Doomfist saw some minor alterations to his damage. Additionally, Zenyatta will now see the heroes name when he uses his Discord or Harmony orb instead of the player’s name. This is to make it easier for users to keep track of heroes without committing every player’s actual name to memory.

The biggest change comes in the form of the Hero Selection screen right before a match starts. Now players will have the ability to change their heroes skins on the fly before a game starts. Despite being a minor update, this is a nice quality of life addition made by Blizzard.

Below are the full leaked patch notes for the Overwatch Year of the Dog event:

New Seasonal Event: Lunar New Year 2018 Get ready to ring in the Year of the Dog! This year, we’re celebrating Lunar New Year with over 50 new seasonal items including legendary skins like Red Phoenix (Zhu Que) Mercy, Black Tortoise (Xuan Wu) Zarya, White Tiger (Bai Hu) Genji, and Black Lily Widowmaker. Experience our updates to our Capture the Flag mode—including a competitive Capture the Flag mode and Sudden Death—on a brand-new map, Ayutthaya. Hero Skin Selection Fashion-forward heroes, rejoice! Players can now change hero skins with the “Select Skin” dropdown menu in the Hero Select screen at the start of a match. Show off your favorite unlocked skins when playing solo or coordinate with your friends to be the best dressed on the battlegrounds of tomorrow. HERO UPDATES Doomfist Hand Cannon

Damage reduced from 11 to 6

Number of bullets fired increased from 6 to 11

Spread pattern made more consistent



Developer Comments:We have made a lot of progress with Doomfist’s movement in recent patches but we wanted to revisit his Hand Cannon. While the damage per bullet has been lowered, the number of bullets he fires per Hand Cannon shot has been increased which makes his overall damage output unchanged. Overall, these changes will help his Hand Cannon feel much more consistent. USER INTERFACE UPDATES General Matchmaking UI now displays the game mode players have queued for while waiting for players

Competitive Play leaver messages now display as a chat notification

The Hero Select screen now displays the game mode and map type



Heroes Zenyatta’s Orb of Discord and Orb of Harmony will now display its target’s hero name BUG FIXES General Fixed a bug that caused the mouse cursor to lose focus when using third party overlays (e.g. Discord)

Fixed an issue that sometimes prevented the Overwatch League scheduled matches of the day from loading AI Fixed a bug that prevented bots from voting on cards at the end of the match on Hybrid and Control maps

Competitive Play Fixed a bug that prevented capture progress UI on Assault and Hybrid maps from displaying the correct team colors

Fixed a bug that allowed players to use the Hero Select screen during the loading screen at the start of a match Deathmatch Fixed a bug that prevented Widowmaker’s Infra-sight from functioning if it was used at the same time as another Widowmaker’s Infra-sight

Fixed a bug that caused Torbjörn to collide with his turret

Fixed a bug that caused Symmetra’s Sentry Turrets to continue targeting Junkrat’s Steel Trap after it was destroyed

Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to stand on top of enemy players

Fixed a bug that allowed backfilling players to enter at 9th place during the match

Fixed a bug that caused targets hacked by Sombra to appear purple instead of red

Fixed a bug that caused the displayed hero on the lobby screen to appear in low detail when entering and exiting the Overwatch League screen Game Browser and Custom Games Fixed a bug that allowed players to summon infinite bots in custom games

Fixed a bug that caused D.Va to lose her Self-Destruct ultimate if she died out of her mech when the “Spawn with Ultimate Ready” option was enabled

Fixed a bug that caused the Victory voice line to play when a match ended in a draw while spectating BUG FIXES CONTINUED Heroes Fixed a bug that caused airborne heroes to lose speed when changing direction

Fixed a bug that prevented golden weapon visual effects from displaying when an Overwatch League skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that caused heroes’ scoped shots to be calculated as misses in the accuracy statistic

Fixed a bug that prevented Ana’s Candy emote from displaying when viewing Kill Cam footage

Fixed a bug that caused Doomfist’s Rocket Punch to impact with D.Va’s mech before it materialized during her Call Mech ability

Fixed a bug that prevented kills caused by Doomfist’s Rocket Punch from receiving environmental kill credit

Fixed a bug that prevented Genji from sheathing his katana after using his Whirlwind emote

Fixed a bug that prevented Genji from using his Cyber-agility occasionally

Fixed a bug that caused Hanzo’s Dragonstrike to be calculated in the accuracy statistic

Fixed a bug that prevented Hanzo’s Wall Climb from activating occasionally

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s Caduceus Staff to disappear when using the Parasol emote

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy to fly in an unintended direction if she was stunned during Guardian Angel

Fixed a bug that prevented Mercy from destroying breakables she collides with in her flight path when using Guardian Angel

Fixed a bug that caused Mercy’s Valkyrie flight controls to not be precise when using Resurrect

Fixed a bug that caused Moira’s Biotic Grasp’s hits against barriers to be calculated as misses in her accuracy statistic

Fixed a bug that extended the cooldown of Orisa’s Halt! by one second if it successfully pulled an enemy

Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to block Reaper’s Death Blossom if she used her Marioneta emote

Fixed a bug that caused Reinhardt to have a blank expression during his Toast victory pose

Fixed a bug that allowed projectiles to sometimes penetrate Reinhardt’s Barrier Field

Fixed a bug that prevented Reinhardt’s Charge bonus damage from being dealt if the target was sandwiched between a charging friendly Reinhardt and a charging enemy Reinhardt

Fixed a bug that caused Reinhardt to knock back a target instead of pinning them if he collided with an enemy at the start of his Charge

Fixed a bug that prevented Roadhog’s canister from appearing when viewing Overwatch League skins

Fixed a bug that caused Roadhog’s Chain Hook to clip the first-person camera when pulling in a target

Fixed a bug that prevented Sombra’s EMP from canceling an enemy Sombra’s Hack if it was in progress

Fixed a bug that prevented Symmetra’s Shield Generator from displaying in the Overwatch League skin preview screen

Fixed a bug that prevented Torbjörn’s lava ball from appearing in his Batter Up emote if his hammer was equipped

Fixed a bug that caused Widowmaker’s hair to not hang properly in the Hanging Around Highlight Intro when an Overwatch League skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that caused Widowmaker’s Venom Mine to use Overwatch League team colors when an Overwatch League skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that prevented Widowmaker’s Grappling Hook animation from playing when using the ability

Fixed a bug that caused Winston to lose some upward momentum when using Jump Pack off small inclines

Fixed a bug that caused Overwatch League team decals to disappear from Winston’s suit when he used Primal Rage

Fixed a bug that caused Zenyatta’s Discord Orb to fly in an odd direction if its target died before arriving Hero Gallery Fixed a bug that prevented players from purchasing non-hero sprays Maps Fixed a bug that caused some heroes to get stuck behind the lamp post directly outside the first Defender spawn room in Blizzard World

Fixed an issue that allowed players to reach unintended locations in Blizzard World

Fixed a bug that prevented D.Va’s Micro Missiles from passing through piñatas on Dorado

Fixed a bug that allowed Junkrat’s RIP-tire to travel under the trailer at the final point on Hollywood

Fixed a bug that prevented Moira’s Biotic Orbs from bouncing off the wooden pillars on Hollywood

Fixed a bug that caused the UI to show a fraction of a meter to go when reaching checkpoints on Escort and Assault/Escort maps UI Fixed a bug that prevented the hero portrait from displaying when watching Highlights when an Overwatch League skin was equipped

Fixed a bug that prevented player portraits from displaying during the Play of the Game, Kill Cam, Spectating, and Highlights

