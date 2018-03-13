A Hat in Time: 10 Mods You Need to Try Out

A Hat in Time‘s mod support is now official.

Developer Gears for Breakfast unveiled the Modding Update to the Steam version of the game today, which brings mod support out of the beta phase and natively integrates mods into the game’s loop. Now when you play mods and complete mod levels, you’ll receive Rift Tokens which you can spend on new hat flairs, remixes, and more. Gears for Breakfast will also incorporate two community-made mods into the game: dye-able main game hats and a German fan-translation. The update also adds Japanese language support, three new achievements, four new hat flairs, a redesigned pause menu, and the option to turn off mods from the settings menu. The update will come to GOG next week. Gears for Breakfast is also holding a contest with a $1,000 prize pool to see who can create the best Purple Time Rift map mod.

Not that mods are official, you may be wondering which ones you should check out. Well look no further. Here are 10 mods you should try.

In order to add the mods to your game, simply head to the mod’s page on the Steam Workshop and click on the subscribe button.

1. FLUDD 4-Pack Mod

Playing through A Hat in Time reminded us very much of Super Mario Sunshine and other GameCube-era platformers from the design of the levels to the graphics. Now you can take that association one step further and have Hat Kid don FLUDD and gain access to all its powers thanks to a mod by Xarathoss, JerseyXS97, Camb0t, Xandersilk, and MelonSpeedruns. The mod includes the hover, rocket, turbo, and squirting functionalities all in one FLUDD; there’s no need to search for boxes. Naturally, gliding and boosting around the levels can break the game a bit but it’s none the less fun to use FLUDD. The mod even includes a remix of the Delfino Plaza theme that plays in the file select menu.

Link to mod

2.Playable Mustache Girl

With this mod by Argle Bargle, you can now play as A Hat in Time’s main friend turned antagonist Mustache Girl. You can switch between Hat Kid and her from the ship after defeating the Mafia Boss. She can’t use hats, climb walls, or do homing attacks, making her quite a challenge to play as. But if you want, you can use standard Hat Kid abilities via the Mod Config menu.

Link to mod

3. The Conductor’s Village

The modding community is filled not only with new power ups and characters to play as but entire levels as well. This mod takes place in a forest village for the Express Owls run by the Conductor. Not only does it have a series of fun challenges as you help out the village dwellers but it even has original dialogue. The creator, Lapppy, has also ben consistently updating the mod and fixing any bugs.

Link to mod

4. Super Mario Odyssey’s Cappy

A Hat in Time released the same year as Super Mario Odyssey so it only makes sense for MelonSpeedruns and Camb0t to mod Cappy the cap into the game. The hat retains all the powers from the original including collecting items, bouncing off of it in midair, and even capturing enemies (though the latter functionality is still in the beta phase).

Link to mod

5. Gold Leaf Galaxy

Have fun in this recreation of Super Mario Galaxy‘s Gold Leaf Galaxy by FlameLFH. The custom level features fun platforming challenges and even its own boss battle.

Link to mod

6. Her Dream

Does Hat Kid dream of hat-wearing sheep? Not according to DanielCNR. What she dreams about is a surreal and challenging level with giant kitchens, cars, and more. Be sure to hit “e” to dismount the vehicle and disable Depth of Field before playing the level.

Link to mod

7. Delfino Plaza

This beautifully crafted homage to Super Mario Sunshine‘s Delfino Plaza contains a red coin mission and five Time Rift-like platforming challenges including the infamous pachinko level. Use the FLUDD mod for added authenticity.

But keep your eyes peeled because the creators Elsie (LCL), Werti100, and JerseyXS97 are creating a second version of the level which includes replacing Time Pieces with Shines, technical fixes, and levels designed around the FLUDD mod.

Link to mod

8. First Person Camera

See things through the eyes of Hat Kid with this mod by Jawchewa and MelonSpeedruns. It may make the platforming more difficult but it’s still a fun little experiment that’s everything it says on the tin. You can see it in action by taking a look at this video but be aware that it contains footage of the final boss of the game.

Link to mod

9. Cat Scratch Tower

Want a decently challenging, vertically scaling level using most of Hat Kid’s powers with a dark and foreboding atmosphere? Then Travelling Merchant’s Cat Scratch Tower will sort you out. There are even some secret crows to discover.

Link to mod

10. Operation: Caw Base Infiltration

Loved the stealth level in the base game and want more of that sneaky action? Then check out Werti100’s Operation: Caw Base Infiltration. The level will have you sneaking around the Caw agents and laser trip wires deep in a mountain base using most of your hats and badges.

Link to mod

