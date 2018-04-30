Best Fortnite Merch You Can Buy Right Now (Updated!)

There’s no denying that Fortnite has taken over the world, and the number of people that actually play Fortnite regularly is now astronomical.

A lot of the game’s success stems from Twitch and streamers like Tyler Blevins and drdisrespect, and with those two streamers continuing to stream the game on a daily basis, the game’s popularity isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Luckily, that means we’re starting to see some great Fortnite merch become available on Amazon and other outlets. While there currently isn’t a ton out there along the lines of toys or action figures (seriously, where are our Fortnite Funko Pops??), you will find some great Fortnite T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies, and other merch currently available.

Admittedly, the pickings are a bit slim at the moment, but you’ll likely find something below that will allow you to show your love for the current most popular multiplayer game available. We’ll keep this list updated as we get more official merchandise on our desk and as new stuff is announced.

For now, here’s the best Fortnite merch available now:

Fortnite T-Shirts

Chug Life T-Shirt

Chances are that if you’re a frequent Fortnite player, you’ve been saved once or twice by that handy Chug Jug you’ve found, bringing your health and shield back to max. Celebrate everyone’s favorite find with an official Fortnite t-shirt, featuring the Chug Jug and the words “Chug Life” on the front of it.

The shirt is available in men’s and women’s sizes, and it’s available in black, royal blue, baby blue, purple, or orange. It’s available in sizes Small to 3XL.

Price: $19.99

Fortnite Rainbow Smash T-Shirt

There’s a Rainbow Smash t-shirt available as well, available in black, royal blue, baby blue, pink, or purple. It features the Rainbow Smash pickaxe skin (which, for the record, is available from the Cash Shop for 1500 V-bucks) on the front, with the words “Rainbow Smash” as well.

Price: $19.99

Fortnite Llama T-shirt

Would Fortnite be as successful as it is if not for the llamas? Something to think about, right? Well, in all likelihood, it’d still be popular. People definitely love the llamas, though, and if you’re one of those players, check out the Fortnite llama t-shirt here.

Price: $19.99

Where We Droppin’ Boys Shirt (Unofficial)

‘Where we droppin’ boys’ is a common phrase (and now a popular meme) heard in Fortnite, and if you and your squad still get a laugh out of it, you can pick it up on a T-shirt via Amazon.

Price: $18.95

Straight Outta Tilted Towers

Definitely a bit too cringe for my liking, but I know some of you will want to wear it ironically — and that’s certainly okay. It’s obviously a spin on the old Straight Outta Compton shirts.

You can pick up the Straight Outta Tilted Towers shirt from Amazon.

Price: $18.95

Fortnite 99 Problems Sweatshirt

Those problems? Every time you had buyer’s remorse on some V-bucks that you just couldn’t return. This 99 Problems Sweatshirt is actually referring to the 99 other players in the match, though.

Price: $35.99

Durrr Burger Hoodie

Not only is this Durrr Burger Fortnite Hoodie the best bit of Fortnite merch you’re going to find right now, it’s also some of the best gaming merch, period. If you’re a frequent diner at Durrr Burger, you might want to pick yourself up a souvenir.

Price: $39.99

Fortnite Hoodie

Prefer plain ‘ole logo-ridden merchandise? Here’s a Fortnite hoodie that’s as basic as basic can get — not that there’s anything wrong with that!

Price: $39.99

Tools of the Trade Hoodie

Tools of the trade? A pickaxe and an assault rifle, which are both emblazoned on the front of this Fortnite hoodie.

Price: $39.99

Fortnite Four Llamas Sweatshirt

This Fortnite sweatshirt gives the llamas a classic pop-culture art vibe. It’s a classic fit sweatshirt and it’s official Fortnite merchandise, and its an 80% cotton/20% polyester blend. It’s available in black, grey, dark heather, navy blue, and royal blue in sizes small to 2XL.

Price: $35.99

Battle Tested Sweatshirt

Your kill tally by the end of the match? Yeah right, but you get the idea here on this sweatshirt! 99 deaths to #1 Victory Royale!

Price: $35.99

Other Fortnite Merch

Fortnite Llama PopSockets Stand

If you’re a frequent phone gazer and you’re not using a Popsocket for your phone, you’re really missing out. I’ve had one on my phone pretty much since they first came out, and I’d never use a phone without it. It makes holding your phone in one hand much easier.

Best of all, there are so many different options when it comes to Popsockets, like this Fortnite Popsockets stand that features that ridiculous-looking llama.

Price: $14.99

KoCustomCreations PS4 Controller Skin

If you’re playing Fortnite on PS4, you can pick up this cheap PS4 controller skin themed around the game, including the logo, battle royale, a blue and purple sky, and a player dropping from the sky with rainbows behind him.

Price: $7.70

KoCustomCreations Xbox One Controller Skin

And, of course, if you’re playing on the Xbox, there’s also a cool-looking controller skin for you as well.

Price: $7.70

Fortnite: The Legendary Guide to Becoming a Pro in Fortnite Battle Royale

It’s really hard for me to recommend buying a physical game guide in the year 2018, since pretty much anything in the guide can be found on the internet elsewhere. But it’s just $2.99 on Kindle and $9.86 for a physical paperback copy, and it’s loaded with great Battle Royale tips that will help you get better at the game.

If you’re a complete noob and you’re looking for some Fortnite tips, this guide is a good place to start.

Price: $9.86

Fortnite Gaming Mouse Pad

And if you’re a PC gamer, here’s some Fortnite merch for you: a mega size Fortnite gaming mouse pad that gives you all of the mouse real estate you can ask for while allowing you to show your love for Fortnite. It measures 28.5″ x 12.75″ x 0.12″.

Price: $14.85

Take the L Vinyl Laptop Decal Sticker

Surprisingly, this is the only Fortnite car decal we could find. But if you want to tell other drivers to just take the L, you can do just that with this $4 car decal.

Price: $3.99

