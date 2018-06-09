All E3 2018 Game Trailers

Christmas for gamers has finally arrived!
E3 2018 is currently underway and all the biggest gaming developers/publishers are in attendance. What makes this year’s installment of the annual trade show even crazier is the multitude of leaks that have gotten out before its even begun. This trend has forced a few companies to release official info about their upcoming games, which means we’ll probably see even more of them during E3. Then there’s the excitement surrounding the games we know nothing about. Will there be a flood of remasters, remakes, sequels, and entirely new IP’s debuted during each of the press conferences? Let’s hope so!
Speaking of press conferences, here’s a complete list of all the major companies that will hit the E3 2018 stage:
• Electronic Arts
• Microsoft
• Bethesda Softworks
• Devolver Digital
• Square Enix
• Limited Run Games
• Ubisoft
• PC Gaming Show
• Sony Interactive Entertainment
• Nintendo
Every trailer that debuts during these press conferences will be posted right here. Plus we’ll be sure to feature the multitude of gameplay footage shown by numerous other developers/publishers. So be sure to come back here during the entirety of E3 2018 to bask in all the hype!
Electronic Arts
Unravel Two
Sea of Solitude
Command & Conquer: Rivals
Microsoft
Bethesda Softworks
Devolver Digital
Square Enix
Limited Run Games
Ubisoft
PC Gaming Show
Sony Interactive Entertainment
Nintendo
Other
