fallout 76 release date

Fallout 76 was officially unveiled and fleshed out during Bethesda’s E3 2018 conference and it was certainly a show stealer.

The release date was confirmed as November 14, 2018, making it the second Fallout game in as many games to be unveiled and released in the same year.

Fallout 76 is a fully online Fallout game, the first of its kind, and will feature ways to play with your friends but it will also be fully playable as a solo experience.

The details about the game being a base building survival game turned out to be a true and while it may have turned a lot of fans off, it’s possible the showing at E3 2018 has gotten them back on the right foot.

There are no individual servers but everything is instead seamless with just dozens of players instead of seeing hundreds like you would in a normal MMO. There are still quests like you’d find in other Fallout titles but this time you’ll be able to do them with friends.

Since other players will be found in your game you will have to make sure you don’t become too friendly or else you open yourself up to betrayals from random players. One of the main draws to a game like this is the ability to cause mayhem for other players all while protecting your own supplies.

If you want, you can even get friendly with other camps and work together to help create a larger foothold in the region. Fallout 76 is said to be four times the size of Fallout 4 so there will certainly be a lot of area to cover.

A collector’s edition will be available for Fallout 76 which gives players access to a full-fledged T-51 Power Armor helmet which is not only wearable but it will also have a voice changer and a working headlamp.

The game takes place shortly after the nuclear bombs drop in the United States so it features a wide open wasteland free for the taking. A lot of the game will center around building a base with a group of friends and establishing a foothold in the wasteland.

The entirety of the game takes place in West Virginia which is somewhere the Fallout world hasn’t taken us before.

Players will have the option of even securing nuclear missile launch codes and sending missiles to unsuspecting encampments. Once the missile drops Bethesda says you should check out the initial fallout and gather special materials and loot from the site.

A beta is available to sign up for that is designed for players to find all of the game-breaking bugs before the game goes live. Since this is a Bethesda title, you’re sure to find at least a few bugs in the game but it all adds to the charm.

Sign-ups for the beta are available now but it might take a little while since the site is likely being overloaded with players looking to get an early sign in.

Once again, Fallout 76 has been confirmed for November 14, 2018. We’ll see you in the wasteland.

