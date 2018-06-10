Starfield Announced (E3 2018)

Starfield was officially announced at Bethesda’s E3 2018 press conference, but we didn’t get a whole lot of information. Thus far, we know that Starfield will be a single player experience, part of an “epic new franchise” for Bethesda, and it is definitely set in space. Starfield will be the first franchise Bethesda has made in 25 years, so you know it’s going to be big.

That Starfield will be entirely single player while Fallout 76 is going straight into online multiplayer is certainly an interesting move on Bethesda’s part – though they have always been committed to the single-player experience. Wild speculation aside, the trailer makes it clear that not only will Starfield be placed in space, but space travel is available too.

That is the extent of the information Bethesda revealed about Starfield: no release date, no gameplay, story, or even what genre it will fit into besides sci-fi. More details will be coming next year, where we might even get a release date if we’re lucky.