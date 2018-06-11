Will Unravel Two Come to the Nintendo Switch?

One of the big surprises from the Electronic Arts E3 2018 press conference was not only the announcement but also the same day availability of Unravel Two.

The sequel to the sleeper hit, Unravel Two is designed heavily around co-op as two characters made out of yarn traverse seven levels solving various puzzles and working their way through all sorts of different environments including a factory looking area, a river and even a blazing barn.

The colorful delight definitely fits the bill of what you’d expect to see from a game on the Nintendo Switch but unfortunately Unravel Two only released for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

This is a disappointment for Switch fans as having a family-friendly platforming adventure hit the Switch is something you’d expect, especially with the recent releases of Super Mario Odyssey and Donkey Kong Country Tropical Freeze. Nevertheless, the Switch version of Unravel Two was left in the dust but that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

A member of the Unravel Two development, speaking on Twitter, said it’s not that they don’t want the game on the Switch but instead they don’t have the necessary manpower to make the dream into a reality.

This means if you’re a fan of the game coming to the Switch there’s still reason to have hope. While the wording suggests we’re still a ways out from this happening, it certainly doesn’t slam the door on it ever coming to the hybrid console.

We haven’t given up on it, we WANT to do it, we just haven’t found a way to make it possible yet — Martin Sahlin (@monkeybeach) June 10, 2018

The studio behind Unravel Two isn’t very large, that’s a point driven home once you complete the game and read the heartfelt message in credits. You can tell the team cares a lot about the quality of their game so with this being a small team, it’s possible they don’t want to just rush it just to get a shoddy port on the console.

At the very least, it appears the development team has heard the fans calling for a Switch port which is good news for the future of the game. So far the only support EA has given the Switch is two FIFA titles. They have spoke on the possibility of adding Madden in the future but only if the install base continues to grow and there is an audience.

One of the problems with the Switch is the limited hardware that causes games to run at a less than ideal performance level that turns many gamers and developers away from the system. We have seen games with cut backs release on the system with some success, most notably DOOM, so it is possible that with the right tweaks, many games could appear on the system.

Unravel Two would likely easily run on the Switch’s hardware which makes the fact it’s not on the console a tougher pill to swallow.

Once we receive any sort of confirmation on the game coming to the Switch, we’ll be sure to let you know. In the meantime you can enjoy Unravel Two on the PS4, Xbox One and PC for $20.