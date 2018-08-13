FIFA 19: Release Date, Platforms & More

The annual soccer simulator is just mere weeks away and fans are getting excited.

FIFA 19 is the latest game in the long-running soccer franchise will look to continue building on the foundation already set by the franchise.

We’ve seen an increase in story-driven sports game with the NBA 2K career mode, Madden’s Longshot and FIFA’s Journey mode. Alex Hunter’s story will continue in FIFA 19 so that’ll be something to look forward to for fans of his story.

Hype will slowly build and boil over until the eventual release so here’s everything we know right now.

FIFA 19 Release Date

We have still have a pretty lengthy wait for FIFA 19 as we have to wait until the end of September for it to release.

FIFA 19 releases September 28 so we’re still roughly a month and a half out from the release date.

Purchasing the Ultimate Edition will allow players to have three day early access beginning on September 25.

The Ultimate Edition comes with the following:

Ultimate Edition Pre-orders will include:

• Up to 40 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

• Up To 3 Days Early Access

• UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GOLD PLAYER PICK

• 7-Match Neymar FUT Loan Item

• 7-Match Cristiano FUT Loan Item

• Special Edition FUT Kits Designed by FIFA Soundtrack Artists

• Exclusive FIFA 19 theme for PlayStation®4.

FIFA 19 Platforms

The usual suspects are getting FIFA 19 – PS4, Xbox One and PC. The Nintendo Switch version is returning for the second year in a row.

This is good news for Switch owners as that was the first way to play a portable FIFA title in quite some time. The graphical parity was more on par with Xbox 360 and PS3 but it was still nice to get a portable version.

The Switch version ran on an engine built from the ground up for the console and it worked pretty well. This year’s version will look to improve on the formula and hopefully include the Journey story mode this time around.