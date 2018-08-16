New Fortnite Update: Do We Know What Is Patch 1.72?

An unexpected Fortnite update was released between 11 p.m. and midnight Eastern that kicked many players out of the game. The update was noted mostly by players on PS4 and PC and Android. Earlier today, Fortnite’s v 5.21 patch was released, but this latest update was released later than that. Some players are also noting that it’s labeled as Patch 1.72.

As of the time of publication, Fortnite hasn’t released any official information about the patch. Here’s what we know so far.

Many Fortnite players are reporting that the unexpected patch is about 323.3 MB in size on PS4 and other systems, including PC and Android. (Bravia_ on Reddit noticed the random update around 11:30 p.m. Eastern.)

Many players were completely kicked out of the game because of the update. Here’s a photo that MenacingBeing on Reddit shared, showing the update on PS4 here:

Here’s another photo of the update, shared by Redditor evilhussy. This also shows that the update is 323.3 MB.

Fortnite hasn’t made any official statements or tweets about the update yet, as of the time of publication. However, many players believe this unannounced update may be related to numerous crashes that players were experiencing after the 5.21 patch earlier today. In fact, Epic Games announced earlier today:

“We’re aware of an increase in crashes in Battle Royale since the release of v5.21. We’ve identified the issue and are working towards a fix. We’ll update you once we have more information. Update – The following platforms have received a client update to resolve the increase in crashes related to patch v5.21: PC, Mac, Android, PS4.”

Some other players have noticed that the shotgun delay seems to be faster, but it’s unclear if that is related to 5.21 or this unexpected update.

We’re hoping that this unexpected update will indeed fix the numerous crashes. When Fortnite releases an official notification about the update, we will update this story.

(Note: The update should not be confused with Patch 1.7.2, which Epic released on October 17, 2017. It’s unclear why this update wasn’t called 5.21.1 across the board. A few players have said the update appeared as 5.21.1 for them, but this hasn’t been confirmed.)

If you’re experiencing a problem because of the update, such as not being able to download the update at all, you’ll need to cancel the download and restart, or turn off your system and turn it back on. It sounds like cliche advice, but most people playing the game have noted that it’s working for them.

This is a developing story.

