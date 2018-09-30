Glenn Rannoch Barn #1 Location in Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 is the latest title from developer Playground Games and there’s a ton to do in this title. While many will spend their time completing in racing or tuning their vehicles, others will be hunting for rare cars hidden throughout the world. The first car you are able to obtain is the 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo, however, the actual Barn Hunt activity is not unlocked until Autumn.

The quest will automatically trigger when you have about halfway to the winter event. After obtaining enough Influence you’ll be informed on the radio that there’s a rare car hidden somewhere in a barn. The exact location isn’t known, so you’ll need to explore a large designated area until you come across the car.

Your first Barn Hunt has you heading southwest of the Glen Rannoch title on your map. From here, head towards the mountain range that overlooks the other farms and barns by the main roads. We recommend bringing an off-road vehicle for this, since climbing these mountains can be difficult in a sports car.

On the mountain, you should find a lone rusty barn, this is where the car is. Drive over to it and a cutscene will trigger unlocking the 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo. Remember, you are hunting in the large blue circle, so if you ever leave this area then you’ve gone too far.