Here Are the Fortnite v5.40 Patch Notes

The next Fortnite patch has officially arrived and it’s introducing a brand new game mode. Titled “Getaway,” squads of players will be tasked with retrieving a jewel from one of four safes on the map. Once acquired they will have to retreat and escape via a bus waiting for them. This is the first time that developer Epic Games have introduced any kind of real objective into their game outside of surviving.

On top of that, players will also get to try out the Grappler. This item fires a grappling hook that launches the users up into the air. It’s a great way to gain needed mobility or remove a vertical advantage your opponent has.

The revolver has also been removed from the game along with the rare rocket launcher and common submachine gun.

Here are the complete 5.40 patch notes for Fortnite: