How to Get the Malfeasance in Destiny 2 Forsaken

A new quest has been introduced this week that has long been rumored. When Forsaken was released some players noticed that the powerful hand cannon Malfeasance was not in the general loot pool. The first step to triggering this quest requires a bit of luck and a lot of skill since it’s focused around Gambit.

(Author’s Note: We are updating this page as new information regarding the quest becomes available. If anything changes or if new strategies appear we will include them below. However, we suspect many players will be stuck on the first part.

If this doesn’t end up being Malfeasance – which we assume would cause a riot in the Destiny community – we will alter this post for the correct reward.)

1. Kill the Ascendant Primeval Servitor This step appears to be 100% based on RNG. The first step in this quest has you slaying a special Gambit boss known as the Ascendant Primeval Servitor. This being will randomly spawn at the end of Gambit matches, forcing both teams to try and kill it first. This is completely up to RNG whether it spawns or not so it may take a few matches before you see it.

When it spawns, make sure to kill it first otherwise we don’t believe you earn The Seething Heart drop. You’ll know if it’s the right boss because it will look like the Voice of Riven. After you get the Seething Heart, head back to the Tower and speak to the Drifter to obtain the City of Secrets Quest.

At the time of writing this we currently played 13 matches of Gambit at Mythic I rank and did not get the quest. We won 8 of our 13 games. It appears to 100% be random whether this Ascendant Primeval spawns or not.

2. Kill 25 Taken Mini-Bosses/Bosses in The Dreaming City

This next step of the quest is going to take a decent amount of time, as it requires you to kill 25 Taken mini-bosses or bosses in the Dreaming City. There are a number of ways you can go about this, but we recommend running the Chamber of Light Lost Sector.

Found in Rheasilvia, this Lost Sector is the only Taken one in this location. While you can grind the various Public Events and activities around the area, this is by far the quickest method. However, this Lost Sector is fairly difficult if you’re a low Light level, so we only recommend Guardians 540 and up farm this activity.

The Blind Well this week is also a superb method since it’s Taken themed. It doesn’t matter the Tier, but you might as well do Level 2 to ensure extra mini-bosses.

3. Complete Darkness in the Light Quest

Did you think things were going to get easier? The next part of this quest involves completing the Darkness in the Light quest. While that sounds simple enough, the catch is the mission is a whopping 580 Light. For comparison, this is the same Light level as the final boss in The Last Wish raid.

We strongly recommend not even attempting this quest until you’re at least 560 Light and with a full fireteam. This mission is a redux version of The Corrupted Strike, so make sure you’re familiar with this quest before embarking on it.

4. Deposit a Lot of Motes and Win Matches of Gambit

The fourth step of this quest is sending you back into Gambit. For this part of the quest you will need to both deposit Motes and win matches of Gambit until both percentage bars are complete. However, be careful because losing Motes will subtract from your current percentage.

Because of this, we suggest banking only small amounts of motes (No higher than 10) to ensure you don’t have a massive set back. While it might not be the fastest strategy, it will certainly be the safest for those not comfortable in this mode.