6 Best PS4 Headsets for Fortnite, CoD, & More (2018)

Looking for the best PS4 headset for Fortnite, Call of Duty, and all the other multiplayer games you’re playing? We’ve got you covered.

If you’re playing online games without a high quality gaming headset, you’re doing it wrong. Playing Fortnite and COD: WW2 becomes exponentially easier when you have the game’s sound right in your ear. But aside from that, using a headset allows you to communicate with your team. And, communication for hardcore players is especially important.

Unfortunately, the less-than-impressive standard PS4 headset that ships with the console only translates voice chat, and doesn’t throw any of the gameplay audio into your ears. You’re in luck, though; there are other MUCH better PS4 gaming headsets available.

We’ve rounded up the best PS4 headsets currently available, picking the best in every price range. So without further ado, here are the best PS4 headsets for Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more: