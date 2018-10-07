6 Best PS4 Headsets for Fortnite, CoD, & More (2018)

Looking for the best PS4 headset for Fortnite, Call of Duty, and all the other multiplayer games you’re playing? We’ve got you covered.
If you’re playing online games without a high quality gaming headset, you’re doing it wrong. Playing Fortnite and COD: WW2 becomes exponentially easier when you have the game’s sound right in your ear. But aside from that, using a headset allows you to communicate with your team. And, communication for hardcore players is especially important.
Unfortunately, the less-than-impressive standard PS4 headset that ships with the console only translates voice chat, and doesn’t throw any of the gameplay audio into your ears. You’re in luck, though; there are other MUCH better PS4 gaming headsets available.
We’ve rounded up the best PS4 headsets currently available, picking the best in every price range. So without further ado, here are the best PS4 headsets for Fortnite, Call of Duty, and more:
-
Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum WirelessPrice: $125.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Customizeable On-Ear Buttons
- Customizeable Lighting
- High quality sound with DTS Headphone X Surround or 7.1 Dolby
- 12 Hour battery life
- Comfortable
- Requires wired connection through smartphone
- No Bluetooth
- No RGB (just blue)
Finding the perfect balance between price and quality is tough to do in the world of headsets, but Logitech absolutely hits the nail on the head with the Logitech G933 Headset. It’s truly a one-headset for all your devices solution, working with PS4, PC, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, and any TV that has a USB slot. It has fully customizable lighting as well (you customize it on PC with software, for the record). But more importantly, they sound great.
They use DTS Headphone: X surround sound (like the Katana HDs above), and 7.1 Dolby surround sound. What separates them from the pack is the fact that they have multi-source audio mixing, meaning you can plug in up to three devices (one via USB, two analog) to allow you to answer calls and hear notifications while you’re playing your games. It also has three customizeable g-keys to allow you to create custom game macros for on-ear control. They look great, feel great, and work great, and they have a ton of unique features. All of this for less than $200 makes them our new number one choice for a headset under $200.
Find more Logitech G933 information and reviews here.
-
Arctis Pro WirelessPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with PC also
- Best Sound
- Extremely comfortable
- Not a ton of outside noise blocking
- No LED
- Pricey
Don’t look at the price yet, because it’ll surely turn you off. Instead, look at the Arctis Pro Wireless stat sheet, which sports 2.4G lossless Wireless transmission, industry leading hi-res capable speaker drivers, and the same comfort and lightweight form that we’ve come to love from the Steelseries Arctis brand. The Arctis Pro Wireless sound better than literally any other gaming headset on the market, and when they’re as comfortable as they are, it’s impossible not to want a pair.
Of course, that is until you see the hefty $329.99 price tag. Ouch. But if you’re a serious gamer, streamer, or professional, consider it a long term investment. (Plus, it also works with PC!)
Find more SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless information and reviews here.
-
Kingston HyperX Cloud Flight WirelessPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 30 hour battery life w/ LED off
- Looks Great
- Price
- Closed Back
- Noise cancelling
- 13 hour battery life with LED on
- No LED
- Only red/black, no other colors available
The HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless headset is one of the most comfortable headsets I’ve ever put on. In fact, I now use them for my nightly PUBG sessions on PC. They also work well with the PS4, with a long battery life of up to 30 hours (when the LED is off), or 13 hours (when the LED is on).
It works wirelessly with the PS4 and PS4 Pro, as well as PC, and if you want to use it with Xbox One/Xbox One X and/or mobile, you can do that with a 3.5mm cable.
The noise-cancellation microphone is also removable, so if you’re not into chatting up other players and just want to chill, you can just remove it. There’s also a mic mute right on the earcup, so you can just press the earcup in to mute yourself.
Find more Kingston HyperX Cloud information and reviews here.
-
Turtle Beach Elite 800Price: $249.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 7.1 Surround Sound
- Charging Dock
- Cool Green Glow
- Custom Sound Modes and Presets
- Might be considered too plain-looking
- Price
- No LED
The newest Turtle Beach headset, the Ear Force Elite 800, provides premium fully wireless 7.1 surround sound. The headset uses active noise cancellation to provide an entirely secluded solution, allowing you to completely ignore the unwanted sounds happening around. They have a cool minimalist look to them, and they come with a magnetic charging stand that lets you charge without ugly cables. What’s more, it uses mic monitoring so that you can hear your own voice in your headset. The Ear Force Elite 800x also allows you to create custom surround sound modes and presets to further enhance your games, movies, and music. They’re also quite comfortable.
Find more Turtle Beach Elite 800x information and reviews here.
-
Steelseries Siberia 800Price: $281.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hot Swappable Batteries
- Closed Back Ear cups
- Memory Foam Ear Cushions and Padding
- Detailed Highs
- Virtual 7.1 surround, Not ACTUAL surround
- Plain-looking
- Price
The Steelseries Siberia 800 is one of the highest-rated sub-$300 gaming headset on Amazon, holding a 4 out of 5 star average rating from over 400 customers. Their sound is unmatched in the world of gaming headsets, with SteelSeries using their own next-generation speaker drivers to give detailed highs (footsteps), accurate mid-range (voices), and low bass (explosions).
They use closed-back ear cups for the ultimate in accurate sound design, and they use Dolby Virtual 7.1 surround sound technology to place you in the game. They have a retractable mic like many other PS4 headsets on this list. But where they standout from the pack is in their battery design. They contain two hot-swappable Li-Ion batteries for virtually unlimited play. You can swap new batteries in and out with ease.
Find more Steelseries Siberia 800 information and reviews here.
-
Plantronics RIG 500EPrice: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Modular Design
- Super lightweight
- Incredibly comfortable
- Price
- Needs more Headband designs for customization options
- No illumination
- Plain
The Plantronics RIG series is one of the most interesting and unique designs we’ve seen in a headset yet. They’re highly modular, allowing you to switch out elements as you’d like, as well as pack them away for less bulk while traveling. They come with two sets of earcups, one vented set and one isolated set. The vented ear cups deliver maximum breathability so your ears don’t get sweaty in long game sessions.
What’s more, they’re approved by ESL, who rely on Plantronics for the highest quality and best performing gaming headset for the price. They’re the lightest headset I’ve ever personally tested, and you don’t have to adjust them while you’re playing ever because you forget you’re even wearing them. The Plantronics Rig 500E are easily the best gaming headset under $150.
Find more Plantronics RIG 500E information and reviews here.
