How to Get Nebulium Plasma in Black Ops 4 Zombies

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 has released and players are scrambling to master every aspect of this multiplayer title. One of the three core components of Black Ops 4 is the Zombies mode. This has a squad of four attempting to survive against waves of undead while solving puzzles and exploring a large map.

Unlike previous iterations of Zombies, Black Ops 4 introduces an Elixer system that allows players to craft single-use buffs. These are on a sliding scale of rarity and potency, with some Elixers able to completely turned around a losing round. However, making these Elixers will take some time and a bit of luck, as you need to earn an ingredient called Nebulium Plasma.

This is the core component for crafting Elixers in the Laboratory tab. When to load up the game for the first time, you’ll be given a set amount to start you off. After that, you’ll have to earn them out in the undead wilds. The only way to obtain Elixers in-game is by simply playing Black Ops 4’s Zombie mode. After every game, you will be rewarded with a set of amount of Nebulium Plasma based on how long you survived.

We believe the number of Elixers you obtain is based off how long your squad survives. For example, when we went down in the 15th round, I only obtained 6 Nebulium Plasma, but when we made it to the 24th I obtained 12. We assume the system judges the number of Elixers you get based on increments of 10 rounds.

If you do want to farm Nebulium Plasma, we suggest getting your own team of 4 and just playing through zombies. There’s no real farming method outside of speeding through the early rounds, all dying, and repeating the process. When actually using your Nebulium Plasma don’t buy the Carbon Combo. Instead only make the Argon Array or Palladium Package.

Since these Elixers are one-use items, we highly suggest saving your best ones until your team decides to go for a very long game. Don’t get to hung up on the potions, Zombies gives you a “Classic” collection of tonics have unlimited use.