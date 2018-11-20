How to Kill The Undying (Silent Assassin) in Hitman 2

The first Elusive Target for Hitman 2 has gone live and it’s tasking people with hunting down a rogue MI5 operative known as Mark Faba aka The Undying. For this mission, you are locked to a specific spawn location, but you can use any of your items and smuggling locations. However, to achieve the Silent Assassin rating you don’t need anything but a coin, some rat poison, and a few disguises.

When you start, head up the stairs to the Kronstadt building and speak your contact. He will instruct you to get a disguise before taking you up to the meeting. To your left is a Kronstadt Engineer in the coat check room. Wait until he is examining the corkboard on the wall before you vault over the counter and knock him out. Take his disguise, ID, and then store his body in the back closet.

Make your way back to your contact and head up to the meeting. Sit down and enjoy the brief in-game dialogue. When Faba asks how you would kill him, answers his questions and don’t panic. After he is satisfied, Mark with exit the room and head to the weapons test area. Now get up out of your chair and make your way back to the stairs you entered from.

To the left of the stairs is a small lounge area (seen above) with a television. Scan your ID at the door and enter this room. Inside will be an employee and some Rat Poison. Take the poison and make your way back to the conference room. Wait for Mark to go through his meeting one more time and then run out to the balcony. To your left, you should see a fuse box on the wall. Wait until the guards have their back to you and turn off the power.

This will cause one of the guards inside to come investigate. As soon as you throw the switch, run back inside and throw a coin out into the hallway. This will cause the second guard to check out the noise. You need to wait until his back is to you before you can poison the cup of coffee on the table. There’s a very small window here, so if you can’t get it the first time, wait for Mark to do his rounds and try again. It’s completely possible to poison his coffee without getting spotted.

Once you successfully spike his drink, head back out into the hall and turn immediately right. There will be a small bathroom with a closet you can hide in. Wait until Mark drinks his coffee and then goes to the restroom you’re hiding in to throw up. From here you can either shoot him, stab him, or drown the smug assassin. We decided to stab him since he mentioned he would survive a drowning.

Better safe than sorry!

After you kill him, hide Mark’s body in the closet and exit the Kronstadt building. If you were recorded on a camera, turn left and go down into the parking garage. You should see two cops hanging outside of a security booth. Go to the left and turn the power off to lure the guard inside the security room out. Knock him out and ditch his body in the storage crate behind you. Then dress up as the guard, enter the security room, and disable all the cameras.

Now all you have to do is head to an exit and you will have completed Hitman 2’s first Elusive Target with the Silent Assassin rating!