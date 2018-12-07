WATCH: Far Cry New Dawn Reveal Trailer (TGA 2018)

The latest entry in the Far Cry franchise has been revealed and it’s taking place at the end of the world. Dubbed Far Cry New Dawn, this title is aiming to mix the open world, choice-driven gameplay with a zany post-apocalyptic setting. Teased earlier in the week on the official Far Cry Twitter page, we got a brief glimpse as a nuclear bomb going off and then some deadly looking weapons.

This setting was later confirmed when the box art for Far Cry New Dawn leaked, showing off two woman holding weapons while a poor soul was chained to a car. Many wondered what we would see from Ubisoft’s FPS title at The Game Awards this year. You can check out the new trailer for Far Cry New Dawn below:

Too everyone’s surprise, New Dawn is actually a stand-alone title set in the same location as Far Cry 5. Additionally, the game is set to release February 15 and teased The Father at the end of the trailer.

