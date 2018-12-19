MTG Ravnica Allegiance Simic Mechanic and Cards Revealed

Another mechanic for Magic: The Gathering’s Ravnica Allegiance has been revealed and this time it’s for the Simic Combine. Surprising no one, the new ability revolves around +1/+1 counters and it functions like the Monstrosity mechanic found in the Theros block.

Called “Adapt,” this ability allows players to pay a mana cost and then put +1/+1 counters on the creature with that keyword. The amount of counters you get is based off the number after Adapt, so if a creature has Adapt 3 you’ll get three +1/+1 counters. However, unlike Monstrosity, you can Adapt multiple times in a game. The only restriction is you cannot Adapt a creature with +1/+1 counters on them.

Here are the two preview cards revealed for the Simic:

While Adapt will certainly be popular in Commander, we suspect this mechanic will really shine in Limited. If there are any cards that take advantage of removing counters, then you can expect some seriously potent decks. What will make the difference for Constructed is if there are any creatures with a cheap Adapt cost.

It will be interesting to see what other cards Wizards of the Coast have coming down the pipeline. All of the new mechanics seem quite potent and Adapt may be the strongest so far. If you’re planning to play the Simic, then you better bring some extra dice with you.

See Also