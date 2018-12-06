How to Change Your Weapon Skins (Wraps) in Fortnite

Season 7 of Fortnite is officially underway and there is a ton of new content to unlock and enjoy. Along with emotes, skins, and sprays, players can now obtain special skins know as Wraps for their weapons and vehicles. Unlocked via the Battle Pass, these skins will give your weapon a new look when you pick it up.

In order to apply a vehicle or weapon skin go to your Locker and then select one of the vehicles or gun icons below your emotes. From here you can pick from different Wraps you’ve unlocked and then directly apply them to that gun. Fortnite will show you what that firearm looks like with the skin on and you can change the look at any time in the Locker menu.

So far, there are several different Wraps that you can get via the Battle Pass. These include everything from solid colors to camo to patterns. We suspect that as Season 7 goes on, Epic Games will develop and sell new Wraps via the Item Store. There is no inherent advantage to wearing a Wrap, so don’t worry about these skins affecting the weapon’s performance.

Remember, the skins will not only affect the weapon shown but all guns of that classification. So while the Wrap only shows the basic M16 Assault Rifle, it will also dress up other guns in this archetype. If you are looking to add a bit more personalization to your Fortnite character this is one of the best ways to do it.

