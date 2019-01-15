Blue Mage Job Comes to Final Fantasy XIV Today

The second expansion in Final Fantasy XIV, Stormblood, is wrapping up as Square Enix sets its eyes towards the future with Shadowbringers.

Patch 4.5 drops today and with it comes the long-awaited Blue Mage. This job is available to anyone who has complete A Realm Reborn’s lengthy storyline and for those who have a level 50 Disciple of War or Magic class/job.

The Blue Mage debuts with a maximum level of 50 and will be able to learn 49 monster abilities at release. The Blue Mage is able to learn abilities from fighting monsters and then mimicking their moves.

Both the number of moves the Blue Mage can learn and the level cap will be raised in subsequent updates.

The Blue Mage also has an exclusive-duty called The Masked Carnivale. This duty asks players to complete a total of 25 stages and weekly rewards are available as well. The Masked Carnivale is available once players reach level 50 with the Blue Mage and complete all of the job quests.

Stormblood will be wrapping up very soon. The conclusion is set to arrive with Patch 4.56, currently targeting a late March release date, and this will help bridge the gap to Shadowbringers, the third expansion coming to the Final Fantasy XIV universe.

We don’t know a whole lot about what Shadowbringers will entail but we’ll certainly find out more once we receive an official release date and see where the story takes us after Stormblood wraps up.

Fans can find more information on Shadowbringers during the European Fan Festival on February 2-3, 2019 at the La Grande Halle de La Villette in Paris, as well as the Tokyo Fan Festival on March 23-24, 2019. All Fan Festival events will be streamed on the Final Fantasy XIV Twitch channel.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on PS4 and PC. The game does support cross-play between the two platforms.