Diablo 3 Season 16 Haedrig’s Gift Sets

One of the most important things to do each season in Diablo 3 is to choose the right class for you.
While you are able to create new seasonal characters you only get one Haedrig’s Gift a season so you’ll have to make sure the set and class is right for you.
Here’s what you’ll be getting by completing your seasonal journey for each class this season:
- Barbarian – Immortal King’s Call
- Crusader – Seeker of the Light
- Demon Hunter – Natalya’s Vengeance
- Monk – Uliana’s Stratagem
- Necromancer – Trag’Oul’s Avatar
- Witch Doctor – Spirit of Arachyr
- Wizard – Vyr’s Amazing Arcana
It’s worth checking out the changes made to this sets too, which can be read below, according to Blizzard:
- All Classes
- Legacy of Nightmares
- The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 100% to 750%
- Barbarian
- The Legacy of Raekor
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 2800% to 5500%
- Immortal King’s Call
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1500% to 4000%
- Might of the Earth
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 5600% to 20000%
- Wrath of the Wastes
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3000% to 10000%
- Crusader
- Thorns of the Invoker
- The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 140% to 350%
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 5400% to 15000%
- Roland’s Legacy
- The (4) Set bonus has been increased from 3300% to 13000%
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 50% increased Attack Speed to 75%
- Seeker of the Light
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 2000% Blessed Hammer damage to 12000%
- Demon Hunter
- Embodiment of the Maruader
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3000% to 12000%
- Unhallowed Essence
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 100% to 350%
- Natalya’s Vengeance
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3500% to 14000%
- The Shadow’s Mantle
- The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 1200% to 6000%
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 50000% to 75000%
- Monk
- Uliana’s Strategem
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 2100% to 9000%
- Inna’s Mantra
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 150% to 750%
- Monkey King’s Garb
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1000% to 1500%
- Raiment of a Thousand Storms
- The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 100% to 400%
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 13000% Dashing Strike damage to 60000%
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1300% Spirit Generator damage to 6000%
- Necromancer
- Trag’Oul’s Avatar
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3300% to 3800%
- Witch Doctor
- Spirit of Arachyr
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 4500% to 9000%
- Helltooth Harness
- The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 1500% to 3000%
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 4400% to 9000%
- Raiment of the Jade Harvester
- The (2) Set bonus has been increased from 560 seconds to 3500 seconds
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 1650 seconds to 10000 seconds
- Zunimassa’s Haunt
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 5500% to 15000%
- Wizard
- Tal Rasha’s Elements
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 750% to 2000%
- Delsere’s Magnum Opus
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 3800% to 8500%
- Vyr’s Amazing Arcana
- The (6) Set bonus has been increased from 50% bonus damage to 100%
Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Season 16 begins later today.