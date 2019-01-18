Diablo 3 Season 16 Haedrig’s Gift Sets

One of the most important things to do each season in Diablo 3 is to choose the right class for you.

While you are able to create new seasonal characters you only get one Haedrig’s Gift a season so you’ll have to make sure the set and class is right for you.

Here’s what you’ll be getting by completing your seasonal journey for each class this season:

Barbarian – Immortal King’s Call

Crusader – Seeker of the Light

Demon Hunter – Natalya’s Vengeance

Monk – Uliana’s Stratagem

Necromancer – Trag’Oul’s Avatar

Witch Doctor – Spirit of Arachyr

Wizard – Vyr’s Amazing Arcana

It’s worth checking out the changes made to this sets too, which can be read below, according to Blizzard:

Diablo 3 is out now on PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. Season 16 begins later today.