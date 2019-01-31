Dr Mario World Announced for Mobile

Nintendo has announced Dr. Mario World, a brand new mobile game targeting an early summer 2019 global release.

Nintendo will co-develop the game with LINE Corporation and NHN Entertainment, according to a press release. LINE is behind the popular mobile messenger app of the same name.

Not much is known about the game except that it will be an action puzzle game that is free to download with optional in-app purchases, according to the press release. It will come out on both iOS and Android.

Given the game’s title and the involvement with LINE, it’s possible that Dr. Mario World will let players connect and interact with other people. However, no specific features for the game have been announced by Nintendo at this time.

The Dr. Mario franchise has been going strong since 1990. The game series is similar to Tetris, only you’re dropping colored pills to make viruses disappear. The last Dr. Mario game to come out was Dr. Mario Miracle Cure on the Nintendo 3DS in 2015.

Mario Kart Tour, another Nintendo mobile game currently in development, has been delayed to summer 2019 from its initial release period of March 2019, according to Polygon.