Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Nintendo Switch Release Date

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen first burst onto the scene as just Dragon’s Dogma back in 2012 for the PS3 and Xbox 360. It was very well-received by critics which led it to receive the endless ports.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen was re-released for PS3 and Xbox 360, ported to PS4 and Xbox One and now the beloved RPG is being released on the Nintendo Switch.

The Switch is becoming home to many ports but that’s not something to be upset about. While the Switch isn’t the most powerful console on the market it has shown the ability to play some old favorites on the go.

The Nintendo Switch is home to ports such as Diablo 3, Dark Souls, Skyrim and soon-to-be Dragon’s Dogma is something that fans might have found hard to believe just a few years ago.

This action-RPG will release for the Nintendo Switch on April 23 for $29.99. The Pawn system will be available on the Switch which will allow for sharing abilities between Nintendo accounts. This feature will not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen will take advantage of the Switch’s ability to play handheld or tabletop but it doesn’t sound like it’ll be taking advantage of other features the Switch has to offer such as motion controls.

With this game being ported around so much one has to wonder if we’d rather see a sequel to the title instead of countless ports. Getting Dragon’s Dogma into more hands is never a bad thing but nearly seven years later fans have to be wondering if a proper sequel is indeed on the horizon.

This is a massive game so it getting it to run on Nintendo’s hardware is an amazing feat on its own. We’ve seen examples of good ports but we’ve also seen examples of bad ports to come to console. Here’s to hoping Dragon’s Dogma is a good one.