New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: Release Date, Changes & More

It’s no secret Nintendo’s Wii U console was an overall failure after it failed to compete with the Xbox 360 and PS3. However, the Nintendo Switch has already blown by the total sales of the Wii U and the result has been a lot of games forgotten or missed on the Wii U have been ported to the Switch.

New Super Mario Bros. U is the latest title to receive this treatment and it’s also receiving the “Deluxe” title like Pokken Tournament and Mario Kart 8 before it.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe and its mouthful of a title release later this week for the Nintendo Switch so let’s dive in and find out what makes this game worth picking up.

New Super Marios Bros. U Deluxe Release Date

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is looking at a release date of January 11, 2019. It will cost $60 at launch which might feel a bit steep considering it’s a port from several years ago and considering you’re able to find a copy of New Super Marios Bros. U for the Wii U for much cheaper.

The game will be available both physically and digitally and the file size is much smaller on the Switch version. The digital version on the Wii U came in at around 13 GB while the Switch version is around 1/4 of that size. This means you can download this title without much concern about it filling up your internal memory or SD card too much.

New Super Marios Bros. U Deluxe Changes

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe has the Deluxe title but what all has changed from the Wii U version?

The title originally offered a standalone Luigi expansion that is included with the initial package all around. It will offer more of the same experience but you’ll find the Luigi expansion is harder than the original game.

Another change from the Wii U version is the bump up in resolution. The Wii U version came in at 720p 60 FPS while the Switch version will bump that up to 1080p 60 FPS while docked and 720p 60 FPS while handheld. You can check out the Digital Foundry video above for a more in-depth look at those visual changes.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe allows for four-player multiplayer and features Nabbit and Toadette as playable characters, along with Mario and Luigi. Originally Nabbit was exclusive to New Super Luigi U but is included in the base game this time around.

Nabbit is able to go through the game and not take any damage which makes him a good character for players who are having a hard time to play as. We mentioned New Super Luigi U being more difficult so you might find yourself wanting to use Nabbit in that expansion.

Toadette is designed for newbies as well because she is able to use her Super Crown to transform into Peachette which makes double-jumping and floating much easier. Mario, Luigi and Toad will not have any sort of special powers so those familiar with Mario titles will want to stick with them.