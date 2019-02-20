Magic The Gathering Mythic Championship Series Announced

With Ravnica Allegiance now officially released, Wizards of the Coast have announced a new competitive circuit dubbed the Mythic Championship. Broken up across both physical and MTG Arena, players will compete for hundreds of thousands of dollars in prizes in all seven championships. All of this culminates with the Magic World Championship which sees the best tabletop and MTG Arena players competing against one another for the first time.

The Mythic Championship series will begin this Friday, February 22 and ends later this year in December. Here is a breakdown of each tournament, the location, prize pool, and known dates for all seven events.

Mythic Championship 1 Physical February 22-24 Cleveland, Ohio $500,000 Prize Pool Mythic Championship 2 Physical April 26-28 London, England $500,000 Prize Pool Mythic Championship 3 MTG Arena June/July N/A $750,000 Prize Pool Mythic Championship 4 Physical July 26-28 Barcelona, Spain $500,000 Prize Pool Mythic Championship 5 MTG Arena August/September N/A $750,000 Prize Pool Mythic Championship 6 Physical November 8-10 Richmond, Virginia $500,000 Prize Pool Mythic Championship 7 MTG Arena November/December N/A $750,000 Prize Pool

Curiously enough, Magic Online does not appear to be apart of any Mythic Championship. Though this isn’t that much of a surprise given how big of a push Wizards of the Coast has been making since MTG Arena launched. However, you can qualify for a Mythic Championship via Magic Online, MTG Arena, local WPN game stores, by a tournament organizers, or at a MagicFest.

The seven players who win their respective Mythic Championships will be given a spot in the Magic World Championship. Those competitors will then compete against the top players in the Magic Pro League, the top performing players not associated with the Magic Pro League, and the defending Magic World Champion. For those wanting to watch at home, the Mythic Championships will be broadcasted on the official Magic The Gathering Twitch channel.