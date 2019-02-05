Shiny Meltan Now in Pokemon Go

The Shiny version of the Mythical Pokemon Meltan has started appearing in Pokemon Go, according to a blog post by Niantic.

Shiny Meltan, which has a copper-colored head instead of gold and a blue tail instead of red, may appear every time you open a Mystery Box from now until March 4 at 11:59 p.m. PST. During this time, the duration you have to wait before opening the Mystery Box again will be reduced from a week to three days. If you opened it before the event started, you have to wait the usual time period before you can open it again.

To acquire a Mystery Box, you need to own a copy of Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee on the Nintendo Switch, according to VG247. Play through the game until you get to Fuchsia City and then enter the GO Park. You’ll receive a Mystery Box after the first time you transfer a Pokemon from Pokemon Go to Pokemon: Let’s Go, and it will be yours forever according to the publication. Activate it to make Meltan spawn for 30 minutes, and then you have to wait before you can use it again. If you acquire 400 Meltan Candy, you can evolve one of your Meltan into Melmetal.

The Shiny Meltan event coincides with the Lunar New Year event. From now until Feb. 13 at 1:00 p.m. PST, Rattata, Ekans, Mankey, Ponyta, Electabuzz, Dratini, Mareep, Miltank, Torchic, Poochyena, Spoink and Buneary will appear more frequently in the wild and you’ll even get a chance to catch a Shiny Spoink. In addition, you also get twice the Catch XP, twice the XP when evolving Pokemon and a higher chance of getting a Lucky Pokemon after trading.