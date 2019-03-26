10 Best Free Games to Play on PS4

It’s hard to argue that right now isn’t the best time in the world to be a gamer.

This generation alone Sony has pumped out great title after great title such as God of War, Spider-Man, Bloodborne, Uncharted 4 and the list goes on.

While Sony does have all of these exclusive titles on the PS4, it’s hard to ignore the other games on the platform.

More importantly, it’s hard to ignore the free games the PS4 has to offer. Unlike free games on the Xbox One, PS4 free games allow for a completely free experience as PS Plus is not required.

Let’s take a look at 10 of the best free games the PlayStation 4 has to offer.

1. Warframe

Warframe is somehow a looter shooter-type that has been severely slept on since its launch. Despite releasing in 2013, it is still a game that receives regular updates and there’s always new things to do.

The beginning can be a bit slow but if players are able to push through that the result is a game with hours upon hours of content to burn through.

Warframe is a completely playable game solo but it will definitely shine if you play with a group of friends.

2. Fortnite

You’ve probably heard all about Fortnite by now and you’ve probably also tried it.

In case you haven’t tried, now would be a good time to try it out. The start of a new season is always a good time to jump in because everyone starts fresh essentially so it’s an even playing field, in terms of the Battle Pass at least.

One thing that might make getting into it now difficult is the fact the skill gap has greatly increased. Many players take the game serious competitively which can make things difficult for casual players.

3. Paladins

Paladins is looked at many as a worse version of Overwatch but it does hold its own as a good game.

It still receives regular updates and has a healthy playerbase, despite being just limited to PS4 players only.

If you’re a fan of Overwatch you might find something worthwhile with this game.

4. Smite

Like Paladins, Smite is another Hi-Rez title but it has proved to have some staying power by being a 3rd-person MOBA that also receives consistent updates.

Smite is an easy game to get into but harder to learn. The game has been out for quite some time now so you might have some trouble learning the ropes considering how many experienced players there are.

On the bright side, you don’t have to drop any money if you don’t have to so you can try it out to see if you like it without taking risks.

5. Realm Royale

Might as well just complete the Hi-Rez trifecta, right?

Realm Royale is a fantasy battle royale game that at launch was a really cool change of pace from typical battle royale titles.

The game has undergone numerous changes since its initial launch but there’s still a lot to enjoy here. Like the other Hi-Rez games on the list, Realm Royale is still receiving support so now is a good time to jump in.

6. H1Z1

There have been a lot of battle royales on this list but that’s because there are a lot of free ones out there.

After sort of fizzling out on PC, H1Z1 has found new life on PS4, likely due to the fact it is a lot of players’ first times playing the game.

H1Z1 has a pretty sizable console playerbase so if you’re starting fresh, the PS4 version might actually be the best version to play.

7. Apex Legends

This will be the last battle royale title to appear on this list, I swear.

Apex Legends exploded onto the scene in February and hasn’t really looked back. It beat Fortnite to many major player milestones and recently introduced its first Battle Pass.

There’s a lot to like about Apex Legends but it is a game best enjoyed with friends. For the time being, the only way to play is to play with a group of three other players. Solos and Duos don’t appear to be on the way any time soon so this is something to keep in mind.

8. Path of Exile

Path of Exile is out now for PS4, now bringing it to every current generation platform outside of the Nintendo Switch.

While it just came out, it’s already confirmed to be a game ton of players love. The game has been available on PC and Xbox One for quite some time and now PS4 players are getting in on the action.

Path of Exile receives regular content updates and has seasons like Diablo 3, so it should feel pretty similar to that. The best part of the game is it’s completely free of charge so there’s really no reason to not check it out if you’re a fan of the genre.

9. Fallout Shelter

Fallout Shelter has been out for a couple of years now but it’s still a pretty fun game to mess around on and get lost in.

Players are put in control of a vault where they populate it and give the dwellers jobs to do to keep the vault up and running. It will be vulnerable to attacks from the outside so you’ll need to get people willing to defend it, along with people willing to brave the outdoors to get supplies.

Chances are you’ve tried this title since it’s available on numerous platforms but if you haven’t then the PS4 version would be an excellent jumping off point.

10. Brawlhalla

If you’ve ever been looking for a Super Smash Bros.-type title on PS4 then the closest you’re going to get this generation is Brawlhalla.

If you’re familiar with the Smash Bros series then you will feel right at home with the extensive cast of characters as they fight it out on various small stages.

Brawlhalla is a game that’s easy to pick up but will take a lot longer to master. It’s a lot of fun solo and with friends so don’t hesitate with downloading it.