Halo The Master Chief Collection, Halo Reach Coming to PC

One of the most important and iconic video game franchises is coming to PC. Announced today during the Inside Xbox stream, Halo: The Master Chief Collection will be coming to PC for the first time. If that wasn’t enough, it was also revealed that Halo: Reach will be included in the collection for both PC and Xbox One users.

Built specifically for PC players, The Master Chief Collection will actually launch in various phases. Starting with Halo: Reach, the different games in this series will release in chronological order. Once a new title is released, users can directly purchase it from The Master Chief Collection. This will allow players to pick whatever Halo games they want to own, while not having to invest in others.

Here is the order that the Halo: The Master Chief Collection games will release in:

Halo: Reach

Halo: Combat Evolved

Halo 2

Halo 3

Halo 3: ODST (Campaign Only)

Halo 4

Halo: Reach is confirmed to run in 4k at 60 FPS, but it appears that no new entries in the franchise were completely remastered. For those who already own the collection on Xbox One, the multiplayer components of Halo: Reach will be given out for free. This includes the game modes along with Forge and Theater portions.

As for the campaign and Firefight, players can purchase these parts of the game or access them for free if they’re a member of Xbox Game Pass. The entire collection will also be available on both Steam and the Microsoft Store. Currently, there is no word on when each entry of the Halo series will be available on PC.