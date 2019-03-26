How to Defeat the Headless Mini-Boss in Sekiro

There are a lot of weird enemies in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, but Headless is definitely the strangest. This headless ghost will severely slow your ability to move, dodge, and sprint. Additionally, he deals Terror damage, which will instantly kill you if the meter fills up. Because of this, it can be a daunting task to take on this foe. However, you can easily dispatch this mini-boss if you use the right item and manage your Terror meter effectively.

Let me be clear, the difference between life and death in this boss fight is the Divine Confetti item. This item lets you deal heavy damage to ghost type enemies, so dousing your blade in this lets you quickly dispatch Headless. Also, make sure to bring Pacifying Agent to deplete your Terror meter.

Once the fight starts, rush towards Headless and start swinging with your Divine Confetti blessed sword. Headless has really big wind-ups for his moves, making them easily deflectable. You are not playing passive here, get in Headless’ non-existent face and start wailing away.

The only time you should be slashing away is when you’re blocking his attacks, using the Pacifying Agent, or healing. Occasionally he will teleport behind you, but this leaves Headless open to some more, easy shots. Again, playing defensively does not work in this fight. You have to be hyper-aggressive and keep beating down this mini-boss until he eventually dies for good.

