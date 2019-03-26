Iron Man VR: Release Date, Platforms & More

Sony held a State of Play livestream that unveiled a lot of information about upcoming PS4 titles along with new PSVR titles that may be on the way.

Thanks to some well-timed sales, there are now over 4 million PSVR headsets out in the wild meaning owners of these headsets are probably looking for things other than just Beat Saber to play.

Sony announced a plethora of projects coming to their VR headset and one of them is Iron Man VR. Fans might have been hoping for a AAA Iron Man game in the vein of Marvel’s Spider-Man by Insomniac Games but Iron Man is a perfect fit for VR.

Outside of a trailer, we do know a little bit more about the upcoming game so let’s dive right in.

Iron Man VR Release Date

We don’t have a concrete release date locked down for Iron Man VR but we do know it is coming in 2019.

According to Sony, the game will be enhanced for the PS4 Pro so Pro owners will get some extra horsepower from this game.

As the year progresses we’ll probably receive a solid release date, perhaps around E3?

If done right, Iron Man VR has the potential to be a system seller. If it’s another ‘tech demo’ like Arkham VR then fans would probably be pretty let down but it’d be a cool experience nonetheless.

Iron Man VR Platforms

Iron Man VR is being developed by Camouflag and published by Sony, which seems to indicate this will be exclusive to PSVR.

This could mean a variety of things however so without official word it will remain exclusive we can’t really do anything but speculate.

There are numerous games that were once exclusive thawt ent to other platforms in the future, NieR: Automata, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human all come to mind for the PS4 alone.