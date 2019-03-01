Pokemon Go Raid Bosses: Full & Updated List

A new month means a new batch of Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go.

The Silph Road has already begun compiling a list of Raid Bosses now that Dialga has been added to the game. Here’s a list of the current Pokemon Go Raid Bosses:

*Chance of being shiny Tier One: Magikarp* Dratini* (Unconfirmed) Makuhita Meditite* Shinx* Tier Two: Alolan Exeggutor Combusken Breloom Mawile* Monferno Tier Three: Alolan Raichu Machamp Hitmonlee Hitmonchan Donphan Tier Four: Poliwrath Alolan Marowak Rhydon Tyranitar Absol* Tier Five: Dialga Note: It appears that Palkia, the Legendary Raid Boss from last month, is still spawning in the game even though Dialga is supposed to be spawning instead according to users in The Silph Road Subreddit. That may change back to Dialga soon. EX Raid: Attack Form Deoxys

For more Pokemon Go news, guides and more, check out Heavy.

See also: