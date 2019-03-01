Pokemon Go Raid Bosses: Full & Updated List

Pokemon Go Raid Bosses: Full & Updated List

A new month means a new batch of Raid Bosses in Pokemon Go.

The Silph Road has already begun compiling a list of Raid Bosses now that Dialga has been added to the game. Here’s a list of the current Pokemon Go Raid Bosses:

*Chance of being shiny

Tier One:

  • Magikarp*
  • Dratini*
  • (Unconfirmed) Makuhita
  • Meditite*
  • Shinx*

    •  

    Tier Two:

  • Alolan Exeggutor
  • Combusken
  • Breloom
  • Mawile*
  • Monferno

    •  

    Tier Three:

  • Alolan Raichu
  • Machamp
  • Hitmonlee
  • Hitmonchan
  • Donphan

    •  

    Tier Four:

  • Poliwrath
  • Alolan Marowak
  • Rhydon
  • Tyranitar
  • Absol*

    •  

    Tier Five:

  • Dialga

    • Note: It appears that Palkia, the Legendary Raid Boss from last month, is still spawning in the game even though Dialga is supposed to be spawning instead according to users in The Silph Road Subreddit. That may change back to Dialga soon.

     

    EX Raid:

  • Attack Form Deoxys

