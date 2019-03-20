Sea of Thieves 1.4.5 Update: Gilded Athenas, Mercenary Voyages & More

Rare’s pirate adventure Sea of Thieves officially turns one today and with it comes a pretty sizable update that brings rewards to dedicated players.

If you were able to reach Pirate Legend before the one-year anniversary came around you’re rewarded with a variety of Golden Legendary items to show your dedication.

Gilded Athena voyages have returned with this update too so you’ll be able to claim three Athena chests with one voyage, just make sure you don’t get them stolen!

There are also some changes made that help out Xbox One players. Sea of Thieves will now support mouse and keyboard on Xbox One and players can now use the Microsoft Chatpad to text message other players.

You can read the full list of patch notes below:

Ahoy, pirates! Come and join us as we celebrate Sea of Thieves’ first anniversary with a treasure trove of gifts for you all! While the full-sized Anniversary Update is coming a little further down the line, today’s build brings some special time-limited items to mark one year since launch. Whether you’ve been sailing with us since day one or since yesterday, there’s something special here to help you enjoy the festivities. This build isn’t just full of celebratory goodies, though: there’s a brand new set of Mercenary Voyages for the competitive and the adventurous alike, with some swish new rewards for their completion. You’re also getting a whole bundle of other updates to enjoy including a newly populated Skeleton Fort, Xbox mouse and keyboard support, Xbox Chatpad support, new cosmetics available to grab with your gold and much more besides!

MERCENARY VOYAGES

Reaper’s Run of Shipwreck Bay – Duke offers another treacherous Reaper’s Run Voyage costing 5 Doubloons to challenge daring pirates. Any crew willing to accept this challenge must brave the waters surrounding Shipwreck Bay. With multiple crews all heading to the same location, prepare to do battle!

– Duke offers another treacherous Reaper’s Run Voyage costing 5 Doubloons to challenge daring pirates. Any crew willing to accept this challenge must brave the waters surrounding Shipwreck Bay. With multiple crews all heading to the same location, prepare to do battle! Reaper’s Mark Challenge – Looking for more of a challenge? Equip your Reaper’s Mark flag before you set sail to warn rival crews of your presence. Pirates who complete the Reaper’s Run of Shipwreck Bay with their Reaper’s Mark raised high will unlock progress towards a Legendary Commendation (Legendary Reaper of Shipwreck Bay) and the title of The Shipwreck Reaper. Only for the most fearsome pirates!

Mercenary Voyages of The Devil’s Roar and Shores of Plenty – Visit Duke to also find two new regional Mercenary Voyages on offer. Both voyages cost 5 Doubloons and direct pirates to a specific region of the sea to complete. Additionally, The Devil’s Roar voyage offers significantly greater rewards!

– Visit Duke to also find two new regional Mercenary Voyages on offer. Both voyages cost 5 Doubloons and direct pirates to a specific region of the sea to complete. Additionally, The Devil’s Roar voyage offers significantly greater rewards! The Gilded Mercenary Voyage of Legends – Pirate Legends should visit Duke to find the return of a popular voyage – the notorious ‘Gilded Athena’. This voyage can only be taken once, so make it count, Legends!

– Pirate Legends should visit Duke to find the return of a popular voyage – the notorious ‘Gilded Athena’. This voyage can only be taken once, so make it count, Legends! Shipwreck Reaper Sails, Mercenary Eye of Reach and Blunderbuss – Visit Duke for his next set of time-limited cosmetics! Completing the Legendary Reaper’s Run of Shipwreck Bay unlocks the dreaded Shipwreck Reaper Sails, completing the Mercenary Voyage of The Devil’s Roar unlocks the Mercenary Blunderbuss and completing the Mercenary Voyage of the Shores of Plenty unlocks the Mercenary Eye of Reach.

Happy Anniversary!

Year One Celebration Shop Items – To celebrate our first year, all players can purchase two exclusive cosmetics for a limited time. Pick up the Golden Sailor’s Hat and Golden Sailor’s Cannon for only 320 gold each from their respective Outpost shops. Get them before they’re gone!

– To celebrate our first year, all players can purchase two exclusive cosmetics for a limited time. Pick up the Golden Sailor’s Hat and Golden Sailor’s Cannon for only 320 gold each from their respective Outpost shops. Get them before they’re gone! Year One Player Reward – Thank you to everyone who joined us on our first year on the seas! To celebrate, all eligible players will have Captain Bones’ Original Pirate Cutlass added to their armoury. Wield it with pride!

– Thank you to everyone who joined us on our first year on the seas! To celebrate, all eligible players will have Captain Bones’ Original Pirate Cutlass added to their armoury. Wield it with pride! Year One Pirate Legend Rewards – Congratulations to everyone who reached Pirate Legend in our first year on the seas! As a reward for this mighty effort, all Legends will be gifted a range of items: the Golden Legendary Tankard, Golden Legendary Hurdy-Gurdy, Golden Legendary Blunderbuss, Golden Legendary Sails, Golden Legendary Hull and Golden Legendary Figurehead! Players who reached Pirate Legend before March should already have access to their rewards when they log in on March 20th. For our newer Legends, we expect all rewards to be granted and available for players to use by March 22nd.

Combat Balancing Improvements

Wielding Weapons – The forced firing delay has been removed when wielding a gun after sprinting or undocking, allowing players to fire sooner. The forced firing delay when switching weapons still remains to prevent fast switching and firing between guns.

– The forced firing delay has been removed when wielding a gun after sprinting or undocking, allowing players to fire sooner. The forced firing delay when switching weapons still remains to prevent fast switching and firing between guns. Sword Switching – Players are now able to switch weapons/items at any point during a light sword attack. Players are still prevented from switching during a heavy sword attack.

Updates