NBA 2k League Week 2: Highlights, News & Scores

The NBA 2k League is through its second week of the regular season and in addition to some great games, there was some big news for the league.

The midseason tournament, The Turn, won’t be held at the league’s normal spot for competitions. Instead of playing the tournament at the NBA 2k League Studios in Long Island, the league’s 21 teams will descend upon the HyperX Esports Arena in Las Vegas for the tournament. That tournament runs from Thursday, May 9, through Saturday, May 11.

While teams look forward to the Vegas trip, there was plenty of work left to be done in the second week of the regular season.

Kicking off the second week of the regular season on Wednesday, April 17, Pacers Gaming stayed undefeated on the season with a 51-47 dispatching of Cavs Legion GC. Led by center Ramo’s double-double (10 points and rebounds), Pacers Gaming outscored Cavs Legion GC 32-24 in the second and third quarters to secure the victory. It was Pacers Gaming forward Swizurk’s shooting from downtown that helped his team go on that run.

TAKEOVER 👀@Swizurk buries the 3⃣ and has 17 PTS after 3 quarters. pic.twitter.com/MVsz5Yn15q — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 17, 2019

The second game of the night featured Blazer5 Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad. The big storyline of the contest was Chiquita Evans, the first woman to compete in the NBA 2k League, making her season debut.

Evans’ team came up short in the contest, however, falling 64-53. Blazer5 Gaming led pretty much wire-to-wire thanks to double-doubles by point guard Mama Im Dat Man (16 points, 15 assists) and center OneWildWalnut (14 points and rebounds).

Wednesday night was all about the big men, and that stayed true in the next game which pit Bucks Gaming and Pistons GT against each other. Pistons GT center May recorded 16 points and 18 rebounds to propel his team to a wire-to-wire win, 76-68.

Pistons GT point guard scored two of his 18 points on this jam.

😤 @MrStylez_ 😤 He disrespects the rim with a vicious slam! pic.twitter.com/XPQujf7zyj — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 18, 2019

In the next game of the night, Warriors Gaming Squad got the bad taste out of their mouth. Powered by a 24-point outburst in the first quarter of their game against Cavs Legion GC, Warriors Gaming Squad rode that momentum to a 74-55 win. Warriors Gaming Squad forward Bsmoove led the way with 30 points.

Throw it up to @Gradient and he'll do the rest. 💪 @WarriorsGaming poured it on in the first half, scoring 41 PTS! pic.twitter.com/paxe8nwWf8 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 18, 2019

In Wednesday night’s final game, Mama Im Dat Man again showed it was his night, adding 16 points and 19 rebounds to his team’s 81-62 win over Lakers Gaming.

🗣️ Mama, there goes that man!@MamaImDatMan_ is closing in on another double-double tonight. He has 10 PTS and 7 AST at the half for @blazer5gaming. pic.twitter.com/65GVJnCPi5 — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 18, 2019

Thursday night’s game boasted more stellar individual performances and efficient offense.

The first game of the night pit Bucks Gaming and Heat Check Gaming against each other. Bucks Gaming center Plondo nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, 19 rebounds, and nine assists. With that performance, Bucks Gaming claimed the 80-57 win.

You heard from @Plondo_ postgame, now watch the BEST from his 17 PTS, 19 REB, 9 AST performance tonight for @BucksGG! 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/CauRzVy1ce — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 18, 2019

The next game was a match-up of teams who came in without a win on the season, Grizz Gaming and Lakers Gaming.

Lakers Gaming would earn their first win of the season using lockdown defense in the second half, limiting Grizz Gaming to just 12 points over the final two quarters of the game. Despite losing the game 56-52, Grizz Gaming center AuthenticAfrican impressed with this authoritative dunk as part of his 12-point, 12-rebound performance.

The next game featured the league’s first-ever battle of teams with overall number one draft selections, Jazz Gaming and Mavs Gaming. Mavs Gaming point guard Dimez was the top pick in the first season, while Jazz Gaming center Ria was this season’s No. 1 overall. It was Mavs Gaming center PeteBeBallin who would take the stage, however, with a 25-point, 14-rebound showing.

Watch @PeteBeBallin's highlights after he posted a MONSTER stat line of 25 PTS, 14 REB, 3 AST & 4 STL for @MavsGG in a win! 😤😤 pic.twitter.com/LLW0UJEcFO — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 19, 2019

Thursday night’s final game included a contest between Pacers Gaming and Pistons GT. Despite double-double performances from Pistons GT point guard MrStylez (12 points, 10 assists) and center May (20 points, 14 rebounds), Pacers Gaming got four of its five players into double figures and secured the 60-53 win. Pacers Gaming forward Swizurk got three of his 15 points on this possession.

Friday night’s endcap to the week brought five more games with several more superb individual performances. The contests began with Hawks Talon GC taking on Jazz Gaming and again, balanced scoring beat two big individual performances. Jazz Gaming got four of its five players into double figures, topping Hawks Talon GC 70-68. Hawks Talon GC center Arsonal showed 13 was his lucky number, recording that tally in both points and rebounds. His point guard teammate Rando led all scorers with 27 points and 12 assists, one of which came on this play.

Mavs Gaming took over the court, looking to snag a second win in as many days, this time over Wizards District Gaming. Mavs Gaming point guard Dimez would maintain his reputation by scoring 12 points and making 10 assists, propelling his team to a 61-53 victory. Wizards District Gaming Dayfri scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Looking to rebound from a disappointing loss the night before, Hawks Talon GC faced Kings Guard Gaming in the next game. A 40-point explosion in the second half for Hawks Talon GC was enough to depose Kings Guard Gaming, 66-54. DatBoyShotz led Hawks Talon GC with 20 points in the win.

Watch the BEST from @DatBoyShotz, during his 20 PTS, 6 STL performance which helped the @HawksTalonGC secure the victory! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/RQSl5T1MuS — NBA2KLeague (@NBA2KLeague) April 20, 2019

Heat Check Gaming continued the trend of big men coming up big in the next game, benefitting from powerful performances from their center and power forward. PF 24K Dropoff dropped 21 points while C Hotshot grabbed 18 boards to go with 10 points. Heat Check Gaming handed Wizards District Gaming its second loss of the night, 62-56.

The final game of Week 2 saw Kings Guard Gaming center worthingcolt finish a week of stellar center performances, as his double-double featured 11 points and 10 rebounds. It was more than enough to secure a win over Grizz Gaming, 64-46.

Standings After Week 2

Four teams remain unbeaten and six teams are winless heading into Week 3 of the regular season, which will start on Wednesday, April 24.

Pacers Gaming 3-0

Mavs Gaming 3-0

Nets GC 2-0

76ers GC 1-0

Bucks Gaming 3-1

Blazer5 Gaming 2-1

Hawks Talon GC 2-1

Heat Check Gaming 2-1

Warriors Gaming Squad 2-1

Cavs Legion GC 2-2

Kings Guard Gaming 2-2

T-Wolves Gaming 1-1

Jazz Gaming 1-2

Lakers Gaming 1-2

Pistons GT 1-2

Celtics Crossover Gaming 0-1

Knicks Gaming 0-1

Magic Gaming 0-2

Raptors Uprising GC 0-2

Grizz Gaming 0-3

Wizards District Gaming 0-3

Schedule for Week 3

The third week of the regular season will guarantee that either Knicks Gaming or Magic Gaming will get its first win. All times listed are Eastern. Games can be viewed live for free on the NBA 2k League’s Twitch and YouTube channels.

Wednesday, April 24

Knicks Gaming at Magic Gaming, 6 p.m.

Raptors Uprising GC at T-Wolves Gaming, 7 p.m.

Mavs Gaming at Lakers Gaming, 8 p.m.

Magic Gaming at T-Wolves Gaming, 9 p.m.

Heat Check Gaming at Lakers Gaming, 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 25

Heat Check Gaming at Mavs Gaming, 6 p.m.

Celtics Crossover Gaming at 76ers GC, 7 p.m.

Knicks Gaming at Pistons GT, 8 p.m.

Raptors Uprising GC at Nets GC, 9 p.m.

Friday, April 26

Cavs Legion GC at Blazer5 Gaming, 6 p.m.

Celtics Crossover Gaming at Kings Guard Gaming, 7 p.m.

Cavs Legion GC at Pistons GT, 8 p.m.

Blazer5 Gaming at NetsGC, 9 p.m.

Kings Guard Gaming at 76ers GC, 10 p.m.

With 10 weeks of the regular season and The Turn left to play before the season-ending tournament, each game is crucial for teams to get the best seeding they can for the postseason. Week 2 was a step toward the league’s best teams separating themselves from the pack.