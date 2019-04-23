How to Get the War of the Spark Japanese Alternate-Art Planeswalkers

Yesterday, Wizards of the Coast revealed that there will be special, anime-inspired variants of all the Planeswalkers in the next Magic: The Gathering set, War of the Spark. The art for these cards was drawn by well-known Japanese artists including Final Fantasy artist Yoshitaka Amano. While the art for these cards is absolutely gorgeous, the text will only be available in Japanese.

If you want to have a chance at obtaining one of these special, alternate-art Planeswalkers then you’ll need to purchase Japanese booster packs. These packs will be available to retailers around the world and there’s a 50% chance you’ll get one of these cards. Alternatively, you can always check retailers such as CardKingdom or StarCityGames for these cards, but we suspect they will fetch a high price.

For those who don’t manage to nab one from a Japanese booster, they will be obtainable from Wizard Play Network promo packs during the Core Set 2020 release. There’s a one in four chance that these packs will have one of the alternate-art Planeswalkers. This is a less consistent method for obtaining them, so we recommend nabbing a few Japanese booster packs instead.

This isn’t the first time that Wizards of the Coast has released anime-inspired variants of Planeswalkers. There was a Jace vs Chandra duel deck that boasted similar alternate art and has gone on to become a fan favorite. These cards are perfect for those who want to bling out their favorite decks.