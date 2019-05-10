Will Mordhau Come to PS4 & Xbox One?

The latest multiplayer game taking over PC is a Medieval combat game called Mordhau. Developed by Triternion, Mordhau sees two teams of 32 battling it out using a variety of different weapons such as swords, bows, maces, axes, and even siege equipment. With this title already making a name for itself on PC, some users have wondered if Mordhau will ever be coming to PS4 and Xbox One.

Sadly, at the time of writing this there are no plans to bring Mordhau to PS4 or Xbox One. However, all hope isn’t lost as the developers aren’t against the idea of having this title come to consoles. In a Reddit post, Triternion’s Community Manager responded to an inquiry about the game making its way to PS4, stating: “So we have to see how well Mordhau does on PC first; if we have the resources and the demand for console ports post-release, we’ll definitely look into it.”

Given that Mordhau has already sold over 500,000 copies in its first week, there’s clearly a lot of popularity surrounding this game. What will really matter is how Mordhau performs in the next few months. If it maintains this popularity we suspect that the developers may start making plans to bring this title to console. Yet, for now the only way to play this title is via PC, so hop on there if you really need to sink your teeth into this game. Hopefully, we will see Mordhau come to PS4 and Xbox One later this year, as the multiplayer battles are an absolute blast.

