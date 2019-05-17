pokemon go extraordinary raid week list

Pokemon Go will have a whole week of brand new Raids and special bonuses.

The Extraordinary Raid Week begins May 21 at 1 p.m. PDT and ends May 28 at 1 p.m. PDT, according to Niantic. All players will earn twice the Stardust and XP from Raids during this time. You may be able to catch a shiny Bronzor.

Here is the full list of Raid Bosses for the Extraordinary Raid Week:

Tier One:

Machop

Slakoth

Shinx

Bronzor

Tier Two:

Misdreavus

Kirlia

Mawile

Feebas

Clamperl

Bibarel

Tier Three:

Alolan Raichu

Chansey

Scyther

Aerodactyl

Floatzel

Tier Four:

Dragonite

Alolan Marowak

Tyranitar

Metagross

Absol

Tier Five:

Azelf (Americas & Greenland*)

Mesprit (Europe, the Middle East & India*)

Uxie (Asia-Pacific Region*)

*According to Polygon

EX Raid:

Defense Form Deoxys

Pokemon Go will also hold a special Raid Hour on May 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. local time, increasing the number of raids at all levels according to Niantic.

There will also be a Lapras Raid Day, which gives players five Raid Passes from Gyms at no cost and makes Lapras join Raid Battles for the duration of the event, according to Niantic. Players may be able to catch the shiny form. According to Niantic (via Trainer Tips), Lapras will have the legacy moves Ice Shard and Ice Beam. The event occurs on May 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time in the Americas, Greenland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and India. The Asia-Pacific region will get the event on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time.

See also: