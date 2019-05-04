Star Wars Battlefront 2 May Hero Changes Revealed – Yoda, Boba Fett & More

Fittingly, on May 4 DICE outlined their plans for hero changes that will be coming to Star Wars Battlefront 2.

There is a variety of changes coming that will please longtime players and also give newer players a more balanced playing experience.

If you’ve been taking an extended layoff from the game you might want to know that both Darth Maul and Yoda now have the ability to block. In fact, Darth Maul now plays completely different since his launch version.

Star Wars Battlefront 2’s community manager rounded up all of the changes coming and included them all in a Reddit post.

Interestingly enough, most of the original heroes are getting a look at, showing that it’s not just Anakin that receives all of the changes.

When Anakin first came into the game he was vastly overpowered but has received a lot of nerfs, and it could be argued that he still could use a few more.

Proposed changes to Yoda, Boba Fett, Darth Vader and others

Yoda, Boba Fett, Vader Luke, Obi-Wan, Finn and Captain Phasma are all being buffed which will come as a surprise to many players.

The heroes are already among the most powerful units in the game but with these changes, they will now be getting stronger.

One character that is missing is Princess Leia, who could also use some love, especially since we might be seeing more players using her due to the new skin that was unlocked for everyone.

This changes currently don’t have any timetable but we can say they are coming sometime in May. The month has only just started so we might still be a while out from the update coming.

You can read the complete list of changes as listed on Reddit below.