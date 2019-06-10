just dance 2020 song list

Just Dance 2020 will be the tenth entry in the franchise, according to Ubisoft. The game is coming to Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and the Nintendo Wii (yes, the original Wii).

The game is packaged with 40 new songs from a variety of artists. Ubisoft also promises that you’ll get more than 500 songs from the on-demand subscription service Just Dance Unlimited.

Here are the new songs coming packaged with the game. We will update the article as new songs are announced by Ubisoft.

God Is a Woman – Ariana Grande

Skibidi – Little Big

Vodovorot – XS Project

Bangarang – Skrillex Ft. Sirah

Con Calma – Daddy Yankee Ft. Snow

Bad Boy – Riton & Kah-Lo

High Hopes – Panic! At The Disco

Kill This Love – BLACKPINK

Sushi – Merk & Kremont

I Like It – Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

Policeman – Eva Simons Ft. Konshens

Rain Over Me – Pitbull Ft. Marc Anthony

In addition to modes like Sweat Mode and Kids Mode, the game is getting Co-Op mode allowing you to dance with a friend. You also have access to a digital collection of stickers reflecting past Just Dance games, an enhanced recommendation system, the ability to customize your own playlists, and playing the game through the Just Dance Controller App.