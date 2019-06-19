NBA 2k League: Week 9 Starts With Kings Guard Gaming Career Highs

Week 9 of the NBA 2k League got going on Wednesday, June 19 with five games between eight teams, seven of which started out the night either in playoff position or within three games of being in playoff position.

Kings Guard Gaming 66, Knicks Gaming 53

Kings Guard Gaming came into this contest having lost its last two consecutive regular-season games but career highs in assists and rebounds by BP and worthingcolt changed that quickly. BP and worthingcolt scored 15 and 12 points to go with their 13 assists and 18 rebounds to record double-doubles. The defense was working for Kings Guard Gaming as well, holding Knicks Gaming point guard iamadamthe1st to more turnovers (five) than made field goals (four). BallLikeSeem led all scorers with 18 points and the loss likely eliminates the defending league champions Knicks Gaming from playoff contention at 2-9 on the season.

Warriors Gaming Squad at Mavs Gaming, Live Now

Knicks Gaming at Pacers Gaming, 8 p.m. ET

Warriors Gaming Squad at Celtics Crossover Gaming, 9 p.m. ET

Cavs Legion GC at Wizards District Gaming, 10 p.m. ET

Schedule for Thursday, June 20 and Friday, June 21

Week 9 of the regular season continues tomorrow and concludes on Friday, featuring nine more games. All times listed are Eastern and all games can be streamed live for free on the NBA 2k League Twitch and YouTube channels.

Thursday, June 20

Wizards District Gaming at Pacers Gaming, 6 p.m. ET

Pistons GT at Blazer5 Gaming, 7 p.m. ET

Lakers Gaming at Kings Guard Gaming, 8 p.m. ET

Mavs Gaming at Celtics Crossover Gaming, 9 p.m. ET

Friday, June 21

Jazz Gaming at Blazer5 Gaming, 6 p.m. ET

Bucks Gaming at Lakers Gaming, 7 p.m. ET

NetsGC at Heat Check Gaming, 8 p.m. ET

Jazz Gaming at Pistons GT, 9 p.m. ET

Bucks Gaming at NetsGC, 10 p.m. ET